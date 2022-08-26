FCPH reports 53 new COVID cases in past 7 days

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has received reports of 53 new COVID cases, one hospitalization, one death, and 68 new recoveries in the past seven days.

At-home tests are now widely available, and those results are not reported to FCPH, so the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported. For more detailed data, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov and view the COVID dashboard.

COVID Community Risk Level is High

The COVID Community Risk Level in Fayette County remains “high.” The homepage of the FCPH website now features a widget so you can find the current COVID community risk level anytime. The data source is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Visit faycohd.org to view.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following actions when the community risk level is high.

– Wear a mask indoors in public

– Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

– Get tested if you have symptoms

– Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

Guidelines for quarantine and isolation can be found at: https://bit.ly/cdciq.

COVID vaccinations available for ages 6 months and up

FCPH offers COVID vaccinations for children ages 6 months and up. COVID-19 vaccination can help protect everyone from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines and boosters will be offered on Aug. 30, Sept. 13, 20, and 27. Appointments for COVID or school immunizations can be made by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org/events.

Please bring:

– COVID vaccination record if you have already received at least one dose

– Health insurance card

There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Patient insurance is billed for a fee to administer the vaccine, but patients will not be billed. To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events.

