ODH reports 80 new local COVID cases, 4 new deaths

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting 80 new COVID cases, two hospitalizations, four deaths, and 72 recoveries in Fayette County this week. At-home tests are now widely available, and those results are not reported to Fayette County Public Health or ODH, so the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported.

COVID Community Risk Level is High

The COVID Community Risk Level in Fayette County remains “high.” The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following actions when the community risk level is high.

– Wear a mask indoors in public

– Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

– Get tested if you have symptoms

– Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

Guidelines for quarantine and isolation can be found at: https://bit.ly/cdciq.

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths

The numbers in parentheses reflect changes over the last seven days.

– 8,484 cases (+80)

– 523 hospitalizations (+2)

– 127 deaths (+4)

– 8,144 presumed recovered (+72)

Cases Per 100,000: (14-day period ending Aug. 10)

Fayette County: 462.8 per 100,000 (up from 459.2 last week)

Ohio: 408.6 per 100,000 (down from 441.6)

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

COVID vaccinations available for ages 6 months and up

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) offers COVID vaccinations for children ages 6 months and up. COVID-19 vaccination can help protect everyone 6 months and older from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. Parents are encouraged to talk to their child’s doctor or a qualified healthcare provider to get the facts about COVID-19 and the available vaccines. Consent from a parent or guardian is required before youth under age 18 years can be vaccinated. Emancipated teens may sign their own consent.

Vaccination Schedule

Fayette County Public Health will offer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer COVID vaccines and boosters on the following Tuesdays in August at the health department office: Aug. 16, 23, and 30. Appointments for COVID or school immunizations can be made by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org/events.

Please bring:

– COVID vaccination record if you have already received at least one dose

– Health insurance card

There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Patient insurance is billed for a fee to administer the vaccine, but patients will not be billed. To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events.

COVID-19 vaccination status in Fayette County

– 13,610 started (48%)

– 12,718 completed (45%)

– 6,326 first booster

– 1,158 second booster

Find the Community COVID Risk Level at faycohd.org

The homepage of the Fayette County Public Health website now features a widget so you can find the current COVID community risk level anytime. The data source is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Visit faycohd.org to view.

