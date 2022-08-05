FCPH: COVID community risk level remains high

There has been one new COVID death and four new COVID-related hospitalizations reported to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) over the last seven days.

In addition, FCPH has received reports of 61 new cases and 68 new recoveries. At-home tests are now widely available, and those results are not reported to FCPH, so the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported.

COVID Community Risk Level is High

The COVID Community Risk Level in Fayette County remains “high.” The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following actions when the community risk level is high.

– Wear a mask indoors in public

– Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

– Get tested if you have symptoms

– Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

Guidelines for quarantine and isolation can be found at: https://bit.ly/cdciq.

Find the COVID-19 community risk level at faycohd.org

The homepage of the Fayette County Public Health website now features a widget so you can find the current COVID community risk level at any time. The source for the data is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Visit faycohd.org to view.

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths

The numbers in parentheses reflect changes over the last seven days.

– 8,404 cases (+61)

– 521 hospitalizations (+4)

– 123 deaths (+1)

– 8,072 presumed recovered (+68)

Cases Per 100,000: (14-day period ending July 20)

Fayette County: 459.2 per 100,000 (down from 504.8 last week)

Ohio: 441.6 per 100,000 (up from 438.5)

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

COVID vaccinations available for ages 6 months and up

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) offers COVID vaccinations for children ages 6 months and up. COVID-19 vaccination can help protect everyone 6 months and older from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. Parents are encouraged to talk to their child’s doctor or a qualified healthcare provider to get the facts about COVID-19 and the available vaccines. Consent from a parent or guardian is required before youth under age 18 years can be vaccinated. Emancipated teens may sign their own consent.

Vaccination Schedule

Fayette County Public Health will offer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer COVID vaccines and boosters on the following Tuesdays in August at the health department office: Aug. 16, 23, and 30. There will be no clinic on Aug. 9 due to a back-to-school childhood immunization clinic. Appointments for COVID or school immunizations can be made by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org/events.

Please bring:

– COVID vaccination record if you have already received at least one dose

– Health insurance card

There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Patient insurance is billed for a fee to administer the vaccine, but patients will not be billed. To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events.

COVID-19 vaccination status in Fayette County

– 13,606 started (48%)

– 12,713 completed (45%)

– 6,310 first booster

– 1,132 second booster

