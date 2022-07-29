FCPH: COVID community risk level is high

The COVID Community Risk Level in Fayette County remains “high.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend the following actions when the community risk level is high.
– Wear a mask indoors in public
– Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
– Get tested if you have symptoms
– Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
Guidelines for quarantine and isolation can be found at: https://bit.ly/cdciq.
COVID vaccinations available for ages 6 months and up
Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) offers COVID vaccinations and boosters. COVID-19 vaccination can help protect everyone 6 months and older from getting seriously ill from COVID-19.
Parents are encouraged to talk to their child’s doctor or a qualified healthcare provider to get the facts about COVID vaccines.
Vaccination Schedule
Fayette County Public Health will offer all Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer COVID vaccines and boosters on the following Tuesdays in August from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the health department office: August 2, 16, 23, and 30.
There will be no clinic on August 9 due to a back-to-school childhood immunization clinic.
Appointments for COVID or school immunizations can be made by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org/events.
Please bring:
– COVID vaccination record if you have already received at least one dose
– Health insurance card
There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Patient insurance is billed for a fee to administer the vaccine, but patients will not be billed. To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events.
COVID-19 vaccination status in Fayette County
– 13,593 started (48%)
– 12,698 completed (45%)
– 6,288 first booster
– 1,056 second booster
COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths
The numbers in parentheses reflect changes reported in the last 7 days.
– 8,343 cases (+82)
– 517 hospitalizations (+7)
– 122 deaths (no change)
– 8,004 presumed recovered (+35)
Cases Per 100,000: (14-day period ending July 27)
Fayette County: 504.8 per 100,000 (up from 445.2 last week)
Ohio: 438.5 per 100,000 (up from 391.1)
For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.