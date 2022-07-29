Posted on by

FCPH: COVID community risk level is high

The Record-Herald

The COVID Community Risk Level in Fayette County remains “high.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend the following actions when the community risk level is high.

– Wear a mask indoors in public

– Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

– Get tested if you have symptoms

– Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

Guidelines for quarantine and isolation can be found at: https://bit.ly/cdciq.

COVID vaccinations available for ages 6 months and up

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) offers COVID vaccinations and boosters. COVID-19 vaccination can help protect everyone 6 months and older from getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their child’s doctor or a qualified healthcare provider to get the facts about COVID vaccines.

Vaccination Schedule

Fayette County Public Health will offer all Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer COVID vaccines and boosters on the following Tuesdays in August from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the health department office: August 2, 16, 23, and 30.

There will be no clinic on August 9 due to a back-to-school childhood immunization clinic.

Appointments for COVID or school immunizations can be made by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org/events.

Please bring:

– COVID vaccination record if you have already received at least one dose

– Health insurance card

There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Patient insurance is billed for a fee to administer the vaccine, but patients will not be billed. To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events.

COVID-19 vaccination status in Fayette County

– 13,593 started (48%)

– 12,698 completed (45%)

– 6,288 first booster

– 1,056 second booster

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths

The numbers in parentheses reflect changes reported in the last 7 days.

– 8,343 cases (+82)

– 517 hospitalizations (+7)

– 122 deaths (no change)

– 8,004 presumed recovered (+35)

Cases Per 100,000: (14-day period ending July 27)

Fayette County: 504.8 per 100,000 (up from 445.2 last week)

Ohio: 438.5 per 100,000 (up from 391.1)

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

