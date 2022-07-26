Safe sitter course graduates 12

Twelve students recently completed a Safe Sitter Course taught at Fayette County Public Health. The class is designed to teach students going into sixth, seventh, and eighth grades certain skills they need to stay home with younger siblings or babysit other children.

The one-day course covered safety skills including indoor, outdoor, online, and personal safety; childcare skills including child development and behavior management; first aid and rescue skills including injury prevention and management, choking rescue, and CPR; and life and business skills including screening jobs and setting fees.

Each student received a cinch bag with a handbook, flashlight, and a Band-Aid dispenser to take with them to babysit.

The course was taught by health educator Janessa Williamson, RN, and public information officer Missy Smith, MA. Safe Sitter courses are taught in the summer. This was the last class for 2022.

