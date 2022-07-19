New urgent care center to offer convenient injury, illness care

Fayette County residents have a new solution to their urgent and unexpected health care needs. Court House Urgent Care at 1311 Leesburg Ave. in Washington C.H. was scheduled to open on Monday.

Court House Urgent Care is a family-owned and operated clinic that will offer walk-in medical treatment during evenings and weekends in addition to normal business hours.

“Questions about health issues can create a lot of anxiety, and certain injuries and illnesses simply can’t wait,” said Dr. Michael J. Rankin, M.D., owner of Court House Urgent Care. “At Court House Urgent Care, we’re ready to help when someone is experiencing an illness or injury that isn’t serious enough for the ER, but is unable to get to a doctor.”

The 3,500 square foot center features five exam rooms for treating many non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses as well as onsite digital x-ray and laboratory services for diagnostic testing such has COVID, strep and flu. The providers are also proficient in wound repair, stitches and many more minor surgical procedures.

“Our mission is to ‘provide neighborhood healthcare when you need it’ and that means that Fayette County residents can rest assured that they have a convenient, affordable place to turn for urgent – but not life-threatening – healthcare needs,” said Rankin.

Patients in need of immediate, quality care for non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses may visit the center Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but for their convenience patients can schedule an appointment online.

More information is available online at CourtHouseUrgentCare.com. Health care providers at Court House Urgent Care work closely with patients’ primary care providers, specialists and local hospitals to provide appropriate care.

Court House Urgent Care, located at 1311 Leesburg Ave., recently opened.