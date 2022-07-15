Fayette County COVID level is ‘medium’

The current COVID-19 Community Level in Fayette County is medium, according to the latest update of the data tracker on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Fayette County Public Health would like to remind the public that If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might have COVID-19, please follow the steps below to care for yourself and to help protect other people in your home and community:

-Stay home except to get medical care

-Get tested

-Separate yourself from other people

-Monitor your symptoms

With fair week coming up, remember that there are other ways to reduce your risk as well:

-Choose outdoor activities whenever possible and avoid crowded spaces

-Maintain distance between yourself and others who live outside of your household

-Wash hands frequently

-If you develop COVID symptoms, stay home and test

The CDC recommends the following actions based on the current COVID-19 risk level:

– Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms.

– Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

– Wear a mask on public transportation. You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.

– If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.

Fayette County Public Health has a limited number of at-home COVID tests to distribute at the fair. These will be distributed (while supplies last) at the FCPH tent and are limited to two boxes (four tests) per household.

Find more information about COVID community levels on the CDC’s website here: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/

