FCPH releases clinic/program schedule

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has released the schedule of upcoming clinics and programs offered at the health department. Call 740-335-5910 to schedule or for more information.

Visit us at the Fayette County Fair

Fayette County Public Health will be at the Fayette County Fair from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Come visit our booth to talk to staff and get information on our programs. We will also have games and giveaways.

Adena to bring 3D mammography to FCPH

There are a few appointments left for the Adena Mobile Mammography Coach on Monday, Aug. 8. Appointments are required. Please be sure to bring your driver’s license, insurance card, and physician information with you on the day of your exam. Call 740-335-5910 to schedule your spot.

Late hours for reproductive health and wellness

The Reproductive Health & Wellness clinic will offer an after-hours clinic on Wednesday, July 20 until 7 p.m. Clients will see a Certified Nurse Practitioner (CNP) who can prescribe birth control, perform gynecological exams, and test for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Sports physicals to be offered

Sports physicals will be offered by appointment only on July 25 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.. Insurance can be billed or the cash price is $40. Call 740-335-5910 to schedule. The paperwork can be completed ahead of time for faster service. It is available on the health department’s website, faycohd.org.

COVID vaccinations are available for ages 6 months and up

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) offers COVID vaccinations for children ages 6 months and up. COVID-19 vaccination can help protect everyone 6 months and older from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. Parents are encouraged to talk to their child’s doctor or a qualified healthcare provider to get the facts about COVID-19 and the available vaccines.

Consent from a parent or guardian is required before youth under the age of 18 years can be vaccinated. Emancipated teens may sign their own consent.

Vaccination Schedule

Fayette County Public Health will offer all three COVID vaccines and boosters on Tuesdays in July from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the health department office. Appointments can be made by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org/events.

Please bring:

– COVID vaccination record if you have already received at least one dose

– Health insurance card

There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Patient insurance is billed for a fee to administer the vaccine, but patients will not be billed. To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events.

COVID-19 vaccination status in Fayette County

– 13,559 started (48%)

– 12,674 completed (44%)

– 6,239 first booster

– 893 second booster

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths

The numbers in parentheses reflect changes over the past 14 days.

– 8,192 cases (+90)

– 510 hospitalizations (+9)

– 122 deaths (no change)

– 7,863 presumed recovered (+72)

Cases Per 100,000: (14-day period ending June 29)

Fayette County: 326 per 100,000 (up from 227.9 last week)

Ohio: 334.1 per 100,000 (up from 277.4)

For more information about the clinics and programs at Fayette County Public Health, visit their website at faycohd.org.

