Hospice to hold ‘Butterfly Release’

As a way to remember and honor loved ones, Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County will hold a Celebrating Life’s Stories® Butterfly Release on Saturday, Aug. 13, 10:30 a.m.-noon, at the Sabina Church of Christ (185 S. College St., Sabina).

As part of the event, participants will release live butterflies in memory of their loved ones.

“The Celebrating Life’s Stories® Butterfly Release is a beautiful way to remember and honor family members and friends who are no longer with us,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “We are honored and privileged to offer the Butterfly Release to members of our community.”

Registration is required. Butterflies are $12 each. Proceeds from the event will benefit patient care and services for Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 3. Register online at: www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Butterfly2022

For more information, please contact Stacy Havens at [email protected] or 740-335-0149.

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice. Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices.

