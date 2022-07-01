FCPH schedule of upcoming clinics, programs

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has released the schedule of upcoming clinics and programs offered at the health department. Call 740-335-5910 to schedule or for more information.

Late hours available for immunizations

FCPH nurses will offer an immunization clinic with extended hours on Thursday, July 7. Childhood immunizations will be offered until 7 p.m. by appointment only. Kindergartners, seventh graders, and 12th graders are required to have updated immunizations before they can start the school year.

Late hours for reproductive health and wellness

The Reproductive Health & Wellness clinic will offer an after-hours clinic on Wednesday, July 20 until 7 p.m. Clients will see a Certified Nurse Practitioner (CNP) who can prescribe birth control, perform gynecological exams, and test for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Sports physicals to be offered

Sports physicals will be offered by appointment only on July 25 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Insurance can be billed or the cash price is $40. The paperwork can be completed ahead of time for faster service. It is available on the health department’s website, faycohd.org. Call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

Safe Sitter

Limited spots remain for the final Safe Sitter class this summer. The one-day course covers safety skills including indoor, outdoor, online, and personal safety; childcare skills including child development and behavior management; first aid and rescue skills including injury prevention and management, choking rescue, and CPR; and life and business skills including screening jobs and setting fees. The course will be held on July 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Students are asked to pack their lunch. The cost is $50. Call 740-335-5910 to register.

Adena to bring 3D mammography to FCPH

Adena will bring the Mobile Mammography Coach to Fayette County Public Health on Monday, Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Appointments are required. Please be sure to bring your driver’s license, insurance card, and physician information with you on the day of your exam. Call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

Baby Massage

Baby massage classes are available to anyone with a child age 6 weeks through crawling. These classes are led by a certified infant massage instructor and retired pediatric occupational therapist. Baby massage promotes bonding, helps babies sleep and it can also help to decrease colic and constipation. Call the Help Me Grow office at 740-335-5111 to schedule.

FCPH closed on Monday

Fayette County Public Health will be closed on Monday to observe the Independence Day holiday. The office will re-open on Tuesday, July 5.

COVID vaccinations are available for ages 6 months and up

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) offers COVID vaccinations for children ages 6 months and up. COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for infants, children, and teenagers ages 6 months and older to prevent serious illness, including the risk of hospitalization and death. Consent from a parent or guardian is required before youth under the age of 18 years can be vaccinated. Emancipated teens may sign their own consent.

Initially, FCPH will only be offering the Pfizer vaccine. Learn more about the Pfizer pediatric vaccine at bit.ly/odhpedfaq.

Vaccination Schedule

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters provide protection against severe disease, hospitalizations, and death. Fayette County Public Health will offer all three COVID vaccines and boosters on Tuesdays in July from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the health department office. Appointments can be made by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org/events.

Please bring:

– COVID vaccination record if you have already received at least one dose

– Health insurance card

There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Patient insurance is billed for a fee to administer the vaccine, but patients will not be billed. To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events.

COVID-19 vaccination data for youngest children to debut on the dashboard

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA recently announced that vaccination data for the age group 0-4 years will be included on its COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard and COVID-19 Vaccination Rate by Key Age Groups dashboard beginning today. Both dashboards include the latest data reported to ODH regarding the number of individuals who have started and completed their COVID-19 vaccination series, and who have received additional or booster doses.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved and recommended the Pfizer vaccine for ages 6 months through 4 years old and the Moderna vaccine for ages 6 months through 5 years old.

Ohio providers began receiving the first shipments of vaccine doses on June 20.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose primary series, and the Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose primary series for children in this age group. Once the vaccine recipient has completed the primary series and is considered fully vaccinated, it will be reported under the Vaccine Completed menu on the dashboard.

The COVID-19 dashboards located at coronavirus.ohio.gov/dashboards/overview are updated each Thursday.

COVID-19 vaccination status in Fayette County

– 13,546 started (47%)

– 12,660 completed (44%)

– 6,215 first booster

– 850 second booster

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths

– 8,102 cases (+38)

– 501 hospitalizations (+4)

– 122 deaths (no change)

– 7,863 presumed recovered (+41)

Cases Per 100,000: (14-day period ending June 29)

Fayette County: 241.9 per 100,000 (up from 234.9 last week)

Ohio: 253.2 per 100,000 (up from 241.2)

For more information about the clinics and programs at Fayette County Public Health, visit their website at faycohd.org.

