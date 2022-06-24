Mobile mammography coming to FCPH

Annual mammograms are essential for women 40 and older. Mammograms are the best way to catch breast cancer early when treatment is most successful. Call 740-335-5910 to schedule your appointment with Adena’s mobile mammography unit for Monday, Aug. 8 at Fayette County Public Health. Adena Health System will bring the Mobile Mammography Coach to Fayette County Public Health on Monday, Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appointments are required. Paperwork must be completed prior to the date of the exam and will be completed with a health department staff member over the phone. Please be sure to bring your driver’s license, insurance card, and physician information with you on the day of your exam. For questions, or to schedule an appointment, call 740-335-5910.

