FCPH: COVID vaccinations available for 6 months & up

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) will offer COVID vaccinations for children ages 6 months and up beginning Tuesday, June 28.

COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for infants, children, and teenagers ages 6 months and older to prevent serious illness, including the risk of hospitalization and death. Initially, FCPH will only be offering the Pfizer vaccine. Learn more about the Pfizer pediatric vaccine at bit.ly/odhpedfaq.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorizations this week for COVID-19 vaccine products by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna created specifically with lower doses for children. There are different doses for different age groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all children ages 6 months and older, including children who have already had COVID-19, get vaccinated and get a booster dose when eligible.

Help Protect Your Child

COVID-19 vaccination can help protect everyone 6 months and older from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. Parents are encouraged to talk to their child’s doctor or a qualified healthcare provider to get the facts about COVID-19 and the available vaccines.

There is no way to tell in advance how children or teens will be affected by COVID-19.

– Children with certain medical conditions such as asthma, sickle cell disease, or diabetes or who have weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for serious illness.

– Children who are otherwise healthy can get very sick from COVID-19 and need hospital care. Approximately 1 in 3 children younger than 18 years old hospitalized with COVID-19 have no underlying conditions.

COVID-19 vaccines offer the best protection against serious illness, including hospitalization and death, from COVID-19. The benefit of vaccines is protection without risking the potentially serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19.

Children who have had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated after recovering from the infection. Prior infection does not prevent reinfection.

Vaccination can significantly reduce the likelihood of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a complication from COVID-19 infection where different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Prepare for Vaccination

The experience of getting a COVID-19 vaccine will be very similar to the experience of getting routine vaccines. Parents can help prepare their children for vaccination.

– Tell the vaccine provider about any allergies your child may have.

– Talk to your child before vaccination about what to expect.

– Help make your child feel calm before vaccination. Consider bringing a favorite toy or blanket to help.

– Encourage your child to wear loose clothing with quick access to the arm or leg, and drink plenty of water before the appointment.

– Distract your child as the injection is being given.

– Ask your child to sit or lie down during vaccination and for 15 minutes after the vaccine is given, to prevent fainting and injuries related to fainting. Fainting is more common among children and often related to dehydration or anxiety.

– Stay for 15–30 minutes after your child’s COVID-19 vaccination so your child can be observed.

– Ask your child’s healthcare provider for advice on using non-aspirin pain reliever and other steps you can take at home to comfort your child. It is not recommended you give pain relievers before vaccination to try to prevent side effects.

Some people experience mild side effects from the vaccine, which are normal signs that their body is building protection. These side effects are common and should go away in a few days. Some people have no side effects, and allergic reactions and severe reactions are rare. The most common side effects after vaccination include redness, swelling, and pain/tenderness at the injection site. Other side effects include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea/vomiting, decreased appetite, and irritability.

Parent/Guardian Consent

Consent from a parent or guardian is required before youth under age 18 years can be vaccinated. Emancipated teens may sign their own consent.

Vaccination Schedule

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters provide protection against severe disease, hospitalizations and death. Fayette County Public Health will offer all three COVID vaccines and boosters on Tuesdays in June and July from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the health department office. Appointments can be made by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org/events.

Please bring:

– COVID vaccination record if you have already received at least one dose

– Health insurance card

There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Patient insurance is billed for a fee to administer the vaccine, but patients will not be billed. To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events

COVID-19 vaccination status in Fayette County

– 13,533 started (47%)

– 12,648 completed (44%)

– 6,201 first booster

– 825 second booster

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths

– 8,064 cases (+45)

– 501 hospitalizations (no change)

– 122 deaths (no change)

– 7,822 presumed recovered (+37)

Cases Per 100,000: (14-day period ending June 22)

Fayette County: 234.9 per 100,000 (no change from last week)

Ohio: 241.2 per 100,000 (down from 251.9)

For more information about the clinics and programs at Fayette County Public Health, visit their website at faycohd.org.

