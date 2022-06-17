30th season of ‘Rolling Rimples’ concludes

The 30th season of the Rolling Rimples weight loss challenge recently wrapped up. A total of 10 businesses and 69 individuals participated. There was a total loss of 249.6 pounds for the program.
The winning team (Community Action Commission Team 3) lost a combined 54.8 pounds and included Julie Stepter, April Krape, Olivia Pryor, and Joe Pryor. Each winning team member received a $50 gift card.
Individual winners were: first place (35 lbs) Joe Pryor, Community Action Commission (CAC); second place (19.4 lbs) Chris Richardson, City of Washington Court House; and third place (16.8lbs) Faith Powih, Department of Job and Family Services. The first place winner received a $100 gift card; second place, $50; and third place, $25.
Rolling Rimples is a health education program. It is a fun and competitive weight loss challenge among businesses and organizations in Fayette County. Participants are visited by a health educator, Janessa Williamson, RN, once a month for five months. They are given a piece of fruit, a healthy recipe, notes on eating properly, how to eat healthy at a restaurant, or shopping wisely at the grocery, and other health-related information.
Rolling Rimples is sponsored by Fayette County Public Health and United Way.