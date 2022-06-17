30th season of ‘Rolling Rimples’ concludes

The 30th season of the Rolling Rimples weight loss challenge recently wrapped up. A total of 10 businesses and 69 individuals participated. There was a total loss of 249.6 pounds for the program.

The winning team (Community Action Commission Team 3) lost a combined 54.8 pounds and included Julie Stepter, April Krape, Olivia Pryor, and Joe Pryor. Each winning team member received a $50 gift card.

Individual winners were: first place (35 lbs) Joe Pryor, Community Action Commission (CAC); second place (19.4 lbs) Chris Richardson, City of Washington Court House; and third place (16.8lbs) Faith Powih, Department of Job and Family Services. The first place winner received a $100 gift card; second place, $50; and third place, $25.

Rolling Rimples is a health education program. It is a fun and competitive weight loss challenge among businesses and organizations in Fayette County. Participants are visited by a health educator, Janessa Williamson, RN, once a month for five months. They are given a piece of fruit, a healthy recipe, notes on eating properly, how to eat healthy at a restaurant, or shopping wisely at the grocery, and other health-related information.

Rolling Rimples is sponsored by Fayette County Public Health and United Way.

The Rolling Rimples’ winning team this year was from Community Action Commission and included Joe Pryor, Olivia Pryor, Julie Stepter and April Krape. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Group-1-1-1.jpg The Rolling Rimples’ winning team this year was from Community Action Commission and included Joe Pryor, Olivia Pryor, Julie Stepter and April Krape. Chris Richardson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Chris-Richardson-1.jpg Chris Richardson Faith Powih https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Faith-Powhi-1.jpg Faith Powih Joe Pryor https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Joe-Pryor-1.jpg Joe Pryor