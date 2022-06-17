FCPH provides COVID update/vaccination schedule

Fayette County Public Health received reports of 35 new COVID cases and six new hospitalizations as of the latest weekly COVID-19 update released by the Ohio Department of Health.

At-home tests are now widely available and do not get reported to the local health department. As a result, the number of positive cases can be expected to be higher than reported. If you test positive for COVID, please refer to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for isolation and notify your close contacts.

– 8,019 cases (+35)

– 501 hospitalizations (+6)

– 122 deaths (no change)

– 7,785 presumed recovered (+30)

Cases Per 100,000: (14-day period ending June 8)

Fayette County: 234.9 per 100,000 (down from 245.4)

Ohio: 251.9 per 100,000 (down from 267.8)

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Vaccination Schedule

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters provide protection against severe disease, hospitalizations, and death. Fayette County Public Health will offer all three COVID vaccines and boosters on Tuesdays in June from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the health department office. Appointments can be made by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org/events.

Please bring:

– COVID vaccination record if you have already received at least one dose

– Health insurance card

There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Patient insurance is billed for a fee to administer the vaccine, but patients will not be billed. To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events

COVID-19 vaccination status in Fayette County

– 13,525 started (47%)

– 12,643 completed (44%)

– 6,181 first booster

– 813 second booster

Fayette County Public Health will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observation of the Juneteenth holiday.

For more information about the clinics and programs at Fayette County Public Health, visit their website at faycohd.org.

