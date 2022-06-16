Limited spots remain for Safe Sitter course

Limited spots remain for the next Safe Sitter course to be held on Wednesday, July 13 at Fayette County Public Health.

The class is taught by FCPH staff and is designed to teach students going into sixth, seventh, and eighth grades certain skills they need to stay home with younger siblings or babysit other children.

The one-day course covers safety skills including indoor, outdoor, online, and personal safety; childcare skills including child development and behavior management; first aid and rescue skills including injury prevention and management, choking rescue, and CPR; and life and business skills including screening jobs and setting fees.

The class is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and students are asked to pack their lunch. The cost is $50. Each student will receive a cinch bag with their handbook, flashlight, and a Band-Aid dispenser to take with them to babysit.

Call the health department at 740-335-5910 to register.

Eleven students recently completed a Safe Sitter Course taught by Janessa Williamson, RN, and Holly Johnson, RN, BSN at Fayette County Public Health. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_IMG_5389.jpg Eleven students recently completed a Safe Sitter Course taught by Janessa Williamson, RN, and Holly Johnson, RN, BSN at Fayette County Public Health. Courtesy photo