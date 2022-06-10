FCPH: COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths

There were 36 new COVID cases and no new hospitalizations reported in Fayette County in the last seven days. At-home tests are now widely available and do not get reported to the local health department. As a result, the number of positive cases can be expected to be higher than reported.

If you test positive for COVID, please refer to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for isolation and notify your close contacts.

– 7,984 cases (+36)

– 495 hospitalizations (no change)

– 122 deaths (no change)

– 7,755 presumed recovered (+32)

Cases Per 100,000: (14-day period ending June 8)

Fayette County: 245.4 per 100,000 (up from 224.4)

Ohio: 267.8 per 100,000 (down from 275.2)

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Vaccination Schedule

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters provide protection against severe disease, hospitalizations, and death. Fayette County Public Health will offer all three COVID vaccines and boosters on Tuesdays in June from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the health department office. Appointments can be made by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org/events.

Please bring:

– COVID vaccination record if you have already received at least one dose

– Health insurance card

There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Patient insurance is billed for a fee to administer the vaccine, but patients will not be billed. To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events

COVID-19 vaccination status in Fayette County

13,520 started (47%)

12,638 completed (44%)

6,169 first booster

781 second booster

For more information about the clinics and programs at Fayette County Public Health, visit their website at faycohd.org.

