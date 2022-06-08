Columbus Zoo at health fair Saturday

The Columbus Zoo will make an appearance in Washington Court House this Saturday, June 11 at noon. The presentation will be just one of many family fun events planned for the Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day, to be held at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave.

In addition to door prizes, food trucks and family fun, the 30th-annual event will feature free and reduced-cost health screenings.

All health screenings and services will be available rain or shine. Agency participants and vendors may not be present if weather does not allow for outdoor setup.

Bloodwork

You must be registered by 11:30 a.m. the day of the event for bloodwork. Please fast 8-10 hours prior to testing.

The cost for bloodwork this year is:

– $15 Basic Metabolic profile (includes Glucose, BUN, Creatine, Sodium, Potassium, Chloride, CO & Calcium)

– $10 Hemoglobin A1C

– $10 Lipid Panel (Cholesterol)

– $10 TSH (thyroid)

– Free PSA Screening (men only)

Mammograms

Annual mammograms are essential for women 40 and older. Mammograms are the best way to catch breast cancer early, when treatment is most successful. Adena’s mobile mammography unit will be offering 3D mammograms at the health fair. Appointments are encouraged but walk-in appointments are also welcome at the event. Call 740-779-7711 to schedule.

Car Seat Installations

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on-site at the health fair from 9-11 a.m. to inspect your child’s installed car/booster seat to ensure proper fit and safety. Car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash, yet car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. That’s why it’s so important to choose and use the right car seat correctly every time your child is in the car. Call 740-335-5910 to secure an appointment.

Schedule

The Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave. The schedule is as follows:

– 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Bloodwork; free health screenings including height, weight, vision, hearing, blood pressure, depression, body fat, skin cancer, Better Vision, Better Hope, and 3D mammograms.

– 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Free family fun activities including food trucks, door prizes, clowns, balloon animals, face painting, and obstacle course. Displays and demonstrations from area agencies and organizations.

– 10 a.m. – Chair yoga sponsored by Indigo Roots

– 12 p.m. – Columbus Zoo appearance.

Participants

– Adena Health System

*AFMC Lab

*Home Health

*Hospice

*Physician Practices

*Wound Clinic

– Affect Therapeutics

– All Saints Church

– Alzheimer’s Association

– Autumn Treatment Center

– Big Blue Bus

– Box 65

– Caretenders VNA

– Carriage Court Assisted Living

– Columbus Zoo

– Community Action Commission

*Homeless Programs

*Pathways to Recovery

*Pathways to Prevention

*Self-Help Housing

– Court House Manor

– Earzlink

– Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities

*Obstacle Course

*Trailer

– Fayette County Family YMCA

– Fayette County Head Start

– Fayette County Health Department

*Clinical Services

*Environmental Health

*Help Me Grow Home Visiting

*WIC

– Indigo Roots

– Ohio Hospice of Fayette County

– Operation Christmas Child

– OSU Extension, Fayette County

– Promedica Hospice

– Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Victim Advocate

– Rotech

– Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health

– Second Cance Center of Hope

– Senior Life Solutions

– St. Catherine’s Manor of Washington Court House

– Thompson Urgent Care

– Washington Fire Department

– Wise Medical Staffing

Food Vendors

– Aloha Tacos & More

– Donato’s

– Kona Ice

– Two Scoops of Sugar

For more information, visit faycohd.org.

30th-annual Community Health Fair returns after 2-year hiatus