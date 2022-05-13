Community Health Fair schedule released

The Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day is around the corner. The 30th-annual event will take place on Saturday, June 11, and will again feature free and reduced-cost health screenings and free family fun.

Appointments are required or strongly encouraged for car seat checks, vision screening and glasses, and mammograms, all of which are being offered at no cost.

Car Seat Installations

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on-site at the health fair from 9-11 a.m. to inspect your child’s installed car/booster seat to ensure proper fit and safety. Appointments are strongly suggested as there are limited spots and limited replacement seats available.

Car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash, yet car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. That’s why it’s so important to choose and use the right car seat correctly every time your child is in the car.

Call 740-335-5910 to secure your appointment.

Vision Screening and Glasses

Another free service offered this year is the Better Vision, Better Hope free eye clinic. Individuals who do not have insurance are eligible for a free eye exam and pair of glasses. Clients will pick out a pair of glasses after the exam and return later to pick them up. Spaces are limited so it is strongly encouraged to call soon.

Call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

Mammograms

Annual mammograms are essential for women 40 and older. Mammograms are the best way to catch breast cancer early when treatment is most successful. Adena’s mobile mammography unit will be offering 3D mammograms at the health fair. Appointments are encouraged but walk-in appointments are also welcome at the event.

Call 740-779-7711 to schedule.

Bloodwork

Appointments are not required for bloodwork but pre-registration is available. The pre-registration form and payment are due to Adena Fayette Medical Center by Wednesday, June 8, and can be found by visiting the health department’s website at faycohd.org. Flyers with the form can also be found at Fayette County Public Health, Adena Fayette Medical Center, local physician’s offices, and local agencies and businesses. They will also be distributed through area pre-schools and elementary schools.

You must be registered by 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Please fast 8-10 hours prior to testing. The cost for bloodwork this year is:

– $15 Basic Metabolic profile (includes Glucose, BUN, Creatine, Sodium, Potassium, Chloride, CO & Calcium)

– $10 Hemoglobin A1C

– $10 Lipid Panel (Cholesterol)

– $10 TSH (thyroid)

– Free PSA Screening (men only)

Schedule

The Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Avenue. The schedule is as follows:

– 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Bloodwork; free health screenings including height, weight, vision, hearing, blood pressure, depression, body fat, skin cancer, Better Vision, Better Hope, and 3D mammograms.

– 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Free family fun activities including food trucks, door prizes, clowns, balloon animals, face painting, and an obstacle course. Displays and demonstrations from area agencies and organizations.

– 10 a.m. – Chair yoga sponsored by Indigo Roots

– 12 p.m. – Columbus Zoo appearance.

For more information, follow Fayette County Public Health on Facebook, facebook.com/faycohd.

Is your child’s car seat installed correctly? Find out at the 30th annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 11 at Grace Community Church. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPSTs) from Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to assist parents with the proper fit and safety of their car seats. Limited spots are available and appointments are strongly encouraged. Schedule an appointment by calling 740-335-5910. Shown is Liz Deis, CPST and coordinator of the Ohio Buckles Buckeyes (OBB) program at FCPH. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_HealthFairCarSeatsphoto.jpg Is your child’s car seat installed correctly? Find out at the 30th annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 11 at Grace Community Church. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPSTs) from Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to assist parents with the proper fit and safety of their car seats. Limited spots are available and appointments are strongly encouraged. Schedule an appointment by calling 740-335-5910. Shown is Liz Deis, CPST and coordinator of the Ohio Buckles Buckeyes (OBB) program at FCPH. Courtesy photo