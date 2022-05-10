National Women’s Health Week is May 8-14, 2022, with a focus on prioritizing overall health including both physical and mental health.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office is encouraging both girls and women to reflect on their own personal health needs and discover ways to improve their overall health. It is important for both girls and women to achieve the best overall health, especially women over the age of 65 and women with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, respiratory problems and or mental health problems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 14.4% of women 18 and older are in fair or poor health. The CDC also reports the leading causes of death in women are heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. Therefore, it is important for women to focus on their overall health and wellness.

How can I achieve better overall health?

– Protect yourself against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and learn about the risk of COVID-19 spread in your community

– Maintain a healthy weight

– Stay active

– Eat well balanced meals and healthy snacks

– Practice healthy mental health self-care and if you or someone you know is having mental health issues reach out for help

– Manage stress in a healthy way

– Practice good sleep habits

– See your primary care provider on a regular basis

– Talk to your primary care provider if you are experiencing any mental health concerns

– Make your mental health a priority

What are some important screening tests for women?

– Cervical cancer screenings (Pap test) for women ages 21-65

– Sexually transmitted infection (STI) screenings and counseling for all women who are sexually active

– HIV screening and counseling for all women 15-65 or at any age if there is an increased risk

– PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) HIV prevention medication for all women who are at risk through either IV drug use or sex

– Tobacco use screenings and interventions

– Urinary incontinence for women yearly

– Bone density screening for all women over age 65

– Breast cancer screenings with a mammogram for all women 40 and older

Preventative care for women is essential to prevent disease and treat any problems early. Talk to your health care provider today about these screenings.

Darci Moore, CNP, is a Certified Nurse Practitioner at Fayette County Public Health. Darci sees patients through the FCPH Reproductive Health and Wellness Clinic with late hours available to meet the needs of patients. Call the office today if you would like to schedule an appointment (740-335-5910).

