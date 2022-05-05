Adena adds six new providers

Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of six health care providers across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians and advanced practice providers are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.

Adena is pleased to welcome:

Kelsey Bridenbaugh, Certified Nurse Practitioner is now seeing patients at Adena Same Day Clinic – Fayette in Washington Court House. Bridenbaugh has been with Adena since 2015, previously serving as a registered nurse and patient care coordinator. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the Chamberlain College of Nursing.

Aaron Coates, Certified Nurse Practitioner joins Adena Heart & Vascular in Chillicothe. Coates has been with Adena since 1998 and practicing as a registered nurse and circulator in the Intensive Care Unit over the last 12 years. He earned his Master’s degree in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati.

Cathy McDaniels-Wilson, PhD, ABPP is now caring for patients at the Adena Counseling Center in Chillicothe. Dr. McDaniels-Wilson’s career includes practicing at universities and health care organizations in urban markets across Ohio for over 40 years. She is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where she earned her doctorate degree in Clinical Psychology.

April Ogborn, Certified Nurse Practitioner is seeing patients in Washington Court House at Adena Same Day Clinic – Fayette. Ogborn has been with Adena since 2014 previously serving as a registered nurse across multiple service lines. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the Chamberlain College of Nursing.

Evelyn Stumbo, Certified Nurse Practitioner comes to Adena ENT seeing patients in Chillicothe. As a nurse with the Health System since 2015, she has cared for patients across several service lines at Adena Regional Medical Center. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Walden University.

Tishena Wells Butcher, LISW-S is welcomed to the growing team of providers at the Adena Counseling Center in Chillicothe. Wells Butcher brings close to two decades of experience and expertise caring for patients throughout southern Ohio to Adena. She earned her Master’s degree in Social Work from Ohio University in Athens.

