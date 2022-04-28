Health Fair to feature screenings, family fun

The Fayette County Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day will take place on Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature free and low-cost health screenings as well as free family fun activities.

The health fair will be located in the same location as years past — Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Avenue in Washington C.H. — but long-time attendees may notice a few changes in the layout of the event.

Community agencies will set up outside of the church with displays and information. Most of the family fun events will take place outside as well. Health screenings will be offered inside the church.

Free health screenings to be offered include height, hearing, vision, skin damage, blood pressure, body fat, 3D mammography, and PSAs (prostate antigen screening).

There is a small fee for certain bloodwork services. The following are $10 each: hemoglobin A1c, TSH (thyroid) and lipid panel (cholesterol). A basic metabolic profile is $15 and includes glucose, BUN, creatine, sodium, potassium, chloride, CO and calcium. Pre-registration for bloodwork services will be available soon.

Family fun events include a presentation by the Columbus Zoo, roving clowns, balloon animals, face painting, chair yoga, door prizes and food trucks.

A car seat check will be offered. Limited appointments are available so calling ahead is strongly encouraged. Call 740-335-5111 to schedule an appointment.

The planning committee continues to meet and more offerings may be announced later. Questions about the event can be directed to the Fayette County Help Me Grow office at 740-335-5111.

Event set for Saturday, June 11 at Grace Community Church