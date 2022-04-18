Registration for ‘Hike’ still open

Those interested in participating in the annual Hike for Hospice event this Sunday can still register.

According to Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, Hike for Hospice offers families and friends an opportunity to honor the memory of a loved one and raise funds to support patient care and services. Community members can participate by walking on the day of the event or purchasing a memory walk sign. Net proceeds benefit patient care and services at the community-based, not-for-profit hospice.

The cost to participate as a walker is $14 for both adults and youth. The walk will begin at noon and end at 3 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington Court House. Registration for the hike will be ongoing up to the day of walk.

To register for Hike for Hospice, please visit www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Hike22 or call 740-335-0149.

Memory walk signs are available for purchase for $6 each. When filling out the online form, provide a loved one’s information, and their name will be displayed on a sign in front of Grace Community Church on Sunday. Please note that there is only one name per sign.

Participation in Hike for Hospice is not required to purchase a memory sign. To guarantee a sign, please fill out the online form by Wednesday. To purchase a memory walk sign, please visit: www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Hike22

Hike for Hospice benefits patient and family services at Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. Your support enables Hospice to:

– Provide superior care and superior services to anyone in the community facing life-limiting illnesses, regardless of their ability to pay.

– Provide individualized grief support at no cost to anyone in the community.

The donation web page for Hike for Hospice will be available through Sunday, May 1. To support the mission of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, please visit: www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Hike22

Sponsors of the 2022 Hike for Hospice include: Parrett Insurance, Quali-Tee Design Sportswear, Court House Manor, St. Catherine’s Manor, Vermeer Heartland, PM Title, LLC, First State Bank, Trends, Knisley Collision Repair, and Yusa Corporation.

