Adena Greenfield Medical Center expansion continues

GREENFIELD – While the walls on the new Adena Greenfield Medical Center Medical Office Building expansion have been rising and the project’s completion is still a few months away, its impact on patient care is already being felt.

One of the primary benefits touted for the expansion has been the future ability to grow access to services in the Greenfield community. According to Josh McCoy, Vice President of Adena’s West Region and Senior Operations Executive Officer at Adena Greenfield Medical Center, some of that has growth has begun.

“A good example of that is we added gastroenterology, a new service to us that just started in early March,” McCoy said. “We’ve ramped up our efforts around cardiology services with a new physician in that area and plans to add more service days in Greenfield than have ever been offered in this community before. A few months back, we also added pediatrics, so a lot of the services that were part of the reason why we were going down this path with the Medical Office Building are starting to come to fruition.”

The $3 million, 8,500-square-foot project will be attached to Adena Greenfield Medical Center, marking the first expansion to the hospital building itself in the last 30 years. If offers several benefits, including new technology and equipment, spacious exam rooms, enhanced patient privacy and convenience, additional patient parking, a more efficient layout expected to decrease patient wait times, a pharmacy and the type of flexibility inside the hospital to allow for future growth in providers and services.

The new space and technology will enhance existing services in cardiology, general surgery, neurology, OB/GYN, pain management, podiatry, sports medicine, urology and wound care. It also opens the door to exploring new services in areas such as pulmonology, mental health, ear, nose and throat (ENT) and others.

At this point in the construction, exterior walls have been completed and a temporary front entry to the hospital has been created while work is done on the future main entrance that will be shared by both the hospital and Medical Office Building. Some additional personnel have been added to help patients find where they need to go during construction and assisting those who may need help getting to and from the hospital when needed.

The structure is expected to be under roof sometime in April. Once that is done, McCoy anticipates the remainder of the work on the interior of the building will proceed fairly quickly toward a final inspection in August with an early September grand opening being targeted.

In addition to its future impact on patient care, the project has also focused on the economic benefits for the community and the region that it is able to generate both during construction and beyond.

“We’ve hired locally and regionally to do the work here in Greenfield, which applies to the construction company heading up the effort and plumbing, HVAC, electric and architectural services,” McCoy said. “So when we talk about jobs in the community, Adena is committed to hiring locally as much as possible, and we’ve shown that through this project.”

McCoy further noted that as projects like the Medical Office Building effort in Greenfield and a proposed replacement hospital for Adena Fayette Medical Center in Washington Court House become a reality, further economic development opportunities in and around the communities they serve will arise. In addition to the chance for local businesses such as stores and restaurants to expand their customer base as more people come to Greenfield and Washington Court House to receive health care, new and upgraded hospital facilities also make the area more attractive to companies looking for places to relocate or expand operations.

Most importantly, however, the project is about what’s best for those who put their trust in Adena to provide their families with the highest quality of care.

“At the end of the day, this is something our patients deserve in Greenfield,” McCoy said. “Our staff and providers also deserve it. It is going to promote efficiency, give them the latest and greatest technology that they can use to help support patient care and it continues to show Adena’s commitment to regionalizing care and investing in our communities.”

The construction project at the Adena Greenfield Medical Center is underway. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_AGMC-MOB-project.jpg The construction project at the Adena Greenfield Medical Center is underway. Courtesy photo