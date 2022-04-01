FCPH offers 2nd booster dose to several groups

Fayette County Public Health is now offering a second booster dose of COVID vaccines to the following groups of individuals:

* Adults who are 50 years of age and older and who have certain underlying conditions may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after their first booster dose.

* Individuals who are 12 years of age and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after their first booster dose.

* Individuals who are between 18-49 years old who received Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after their first Janssen booster dose (Johnson & Johnson).

Vaccination Schedule

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters provide protection against severe disease, hospitalizations, and death.

All clinics are at the health department office. Call 740-335-5910 to schedule. There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Appointments and masks are required for all clinics. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot.

April 4 – Moderna – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

April 5 – All 3 COVID vaccines, 1-4 p.m.

April 6 – Johnson & Johnson, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

April 8 – Pfizer, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events

COVID-19 vaccinations

13,441 started (47%)

12,539 completed (44%)

5,956 additional doses

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths

7,776 cases (+11)

489 hospitalizations (+1)

120 deaths (+3)

7,634 presumed recovered (+8)

Test Positivity Rate: 2.5% (-.1%) (14 day period ending 3/22/2022)

Cases Per 100,000: 42.1 per 100,000 (14 day period ending 3/30/2022)

Fayette County Public Health is now offering boosters for people age 50 and older with certain underlying medical conditions or those 12 and over who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. Shown, from left, are (first row) Ashley Ruth, RN, and Ashley Roberts, RN, and (back row) Tonnda Bradley, RN, DON, Amy Friel, RN, Janessa Williamson, RN, and Leigh Cannon, MPH, deputy health commissioner at FCPH. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_thumbnail_shotshirt.jpg Fayette County Public Health is now offering boosters for people age 50 and older with certain underlying medical conditions or those 12 and over who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. Shown, from left, are (first row) Ashley Ruth, RN, and Ashley Roberts, RN, and (back row) Tonnda Bradley, RN, DON, Amy Friel, RN, Janessa Williamson, RN, and Leigh Cannon, MPH, deputy health commissioner at FCPH. Courtesy photo