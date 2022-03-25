FCPH to offer vaccination clinic Tuesday

Fayette County Public Health will offer a late vaccination clinic on Tuesday, March 29 from 3-7 p.m. at the health department office. This clinic will be held by appointment only, and the hours are subject to change based on interest. Call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

Throughout the pandemic, age has been the leading predictor of risk from COVID-19. Older adults continue to be the most at risk for severe complications or death from COVID-19. Compared with adults younger than age 30, the rate of death is 65 times higher for 65- to 74-year-olds; 140 times higher for those ages 75 to 84; and 340 times higher for people who are 85 years and older. (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Risk for COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalization, and Death by Age Group, March 9, 2022)

Studies released by the CDC show that vaccines — and especially the booster shot — protected most people from the worst outcomes from COVID-19, even during the Omicron surge. During the recent surge, the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were 79 percent effective in preventing death and hospitalization requiring ventilators for people who received the initial series of two doses, and 94 percent effective for those people who had also received a booster shot, according to a new study released March 18 by the CDC.

Data from two previous studies show COVID-19 vaccine boosters remain safe and continue to be highly effective against severe disease over time.

COVID-19 vaccinations

– 13,407 started (47%)

– 12,494 completed (44%)

– 5,910 additional doses

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths

– 7,765 cases (+7)

– 488 hospitalizations (-2) During disease investigations, numbers can change due to a change in case status or jurisdiction. If a case changes jurisdiction, it will be transferred to the county in which they reside and the numbers for the affected counties are adjusted.

– 117 deaths (+2)

– 7,626 presumed recovered (+45)

Test Positivity Rate: 2.6% (-4.4%) (14-day period ending March 24)

Cases Per 100,000: 28 per 100,000 (14-day period ending March 16)

Vaccination Schedule

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters provide protection against severe disease, hospitalizations, and death.

All clinics are at the health department office. Call 740-335-5910 to schedule. There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Appointments and masks are required for all clinics. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot.

March 28 – Moderna – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

March 29 – All 3 COVID vaccines, 3-7 p.m.

March 30 – Johnson & Johnson, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

April 1 – Pfizer, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_FCPH-2-1-2.jpg