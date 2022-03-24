Adena Fayette Medical Center to host hiring event

Adena Health System is holding a hiring event Wednesday, April 6 for the Adena Fayette Medical Center — with sign-on bonuses available for some of the positions.

The hiring event will start at noon and last until 4 p.m. in the Adena Fayette Medical Center Board Room, located at 1430 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House.

Adena is searching for new and experienced individuals with a passion for caring and service for others. During the hiring event, Adena will accept applications and host open interviews for Environmental Services (EVS) and Nutrition Services positions at Adena Fayette Medical Center.

The sign-on bonus is $500 and is available for some evening and mid-shift EVS (housekeeping) positions.

Adena representatives will be available to help with the application process, there will be on-site interviews, and some qualified candidates may receive on-the-spot offers. No registration is required for this event.

Adena Health System offers competitive pay and benefits for full-time positions.

Job candidates are asked to bring the following to the hiring event:

—Resume with prior employer/job experience

—List of three references, including contact information

—Driver’s license or state-issued identification

—Social Security card/number

—Copy of diploma or GED (required for Nutrition Services positions)

To learn more about all career opportunities at Adena Health System, visit www.Adena.org/Careers.