Local WIC program recognized

Fayette County WIC program staff were recently recognized by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio WIC Program for the adaptability, teamwork, and innovative operations that the staff has demonstrated over the past two years.

WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for women, infants, and children. WIC helps income eligible pregnant and breastfeeding women, women who recently had a baby, infants, and children up to 5 years of age.

Program staff and clients have faced numerous challenges over the past two years including a switch to telehealth and curbside services during the height of the pandemic.

According to the news release, “Staff has demonstrated flexibility, resilience, and creativity in providing services.”

“As a small token of appreciation, please accept this recognition on behalf of the Ohio WIC Program for all the challenges you have endured and the resilience you have exhibited throughout,” read a letter from Sayeh Shirvani, Director of the Ohio WIC Program, Bureau of Maternal, Child and Family Health, Ohio Department of Health. “Thank you for all the patience, compassion, and positive impact you continue to provide on behalf of Ohio’s women, infants, and children”

Fayette County WIC staff includes Karyn Tucker, RD, LD, WIC Director; Lisa Marting, Clerk; Janessa Williamson, RN, Breastfeeding Coordinator; and Katelin Jones, Peer Helper.

To find out more about WIC services or see if you are eligible, call 740-333-3552.

