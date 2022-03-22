No-cost screenings, testing available through BCCP

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States among women. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally. Early detection is key for both breast and cervical cancer, therefore routine screenings are very important.

What is BCCP?

The Ohio Breast & Cervical Cancer Project (BCCP) is a program that offers no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic testing to women who meet the criteria for these services.

How do I enroll in BCCP?

Patients are enrolled in BCCP based on the county in Ohio in which they live. There are four Regional Enrollment Agencies located in Ohio including Northern, Central, Southwest and Southeast. These agencies cover many counties and will help you navigate the system and schedule services. To contact your enrollment agency call 1-844-430-BCCP and select your region or option 6 if you are unsure of your region. Fayette County is in the central region. If the patient meets the criteria for BCCP services the staff will set the patient up with an appointment with a provider who is contracted with BCCP.

Who is eligible for breast cancer screening and diagnostic services?

⦁ Women age 21-39 years old with risk factors for breast cancer or an abnormality found on clinical exam

⦁ Age 40 years or older

⦁ An income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level

⦁ Uninsured or underinsured women

⦁ Ohio residents

Who is eligible for cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services?

⦁ Women 21 and older

⦁ An income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level

⦁ Women who are uninsured or underinsured

⦁ Ohio residents

What cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services are offered with BCCP for women 21-29?

⦁ An office visit with a provider

⦁ A pap test every 3 years

⦁ A pelvic exam and clinical breast exam

⦁ Follow up exams and diagnostic testing for abnormal paps

What cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services are offered with BCCP for women 30 and older?

⦁ An office visit with a provider

⦁ Pap test every 3 years or a pap test with HPV test every 5 years

⦁ A pelvic exam and clinical breast exam

⦁ Follow up exams and diagnostic testing for abnormal paps

What breast cancer screenings and diagnostic services are offered with BCCP for women 21-39?

⦁ Clinical breast exam

⦁ Screening and or diagnostic mammogram if the provider feels it is necessary based on clinical exam or family history

⦁ Diagnostic testing for abnormal mammograms

⦁ Follow up office visits

What breast cancer screenings and diagnostic services are offered with BCCP for women over 40?

⦁ Screening mammogram every 2 years

⦁ Clinical breast exam

⦁ Diagnostic testing for abnormal mammograms

⦁ Follow up visits

Darci Moore, CNP, is a Certified Nurse Practitioner at Fayette County Public Health. Darci sees patients through the FCPH Reproductive Health and Wellness Clinic. Please call Fayette County Public Health at 740-335-5910 if you are uninsured or underinsured to see if you qualify for screening through BCCP.

