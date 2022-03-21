April is Red Cross National Volunteer Month

April is National Volunteer Month. The Red Cross depends on the generosity of volunteers to ensure blood products are available when patients need them.

Be a champion for patients this month. Help an accident victim, a patient with cancer or a new mother who needs blood during childbirth by making a donation appointment today. As a thank you, all who come to give blood April 1-18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

All who come to give April 19-May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Plus, they’ll also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, all courtesy of Suburban Propane. Terms apply; see www.rcblood.org/camper

Below are the three blood drives open to the public in Fayette County during the month of April.

– Jeffersonville Lions Club and Masonic Lodge– 23 S. Main St.

Saturday, April 2

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call Kathy Shriver at (740)463-3521, 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Jefferlions

– Grace United Methodist Church – Fellowship Hall

Tuesday, April 5

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, (740)437-7106 or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: GraceUMC

– Adena Fayette Medical Center – Medical Arts Conference Room, Building #2

Thursday April 14

1 p.m.-6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AFMC

