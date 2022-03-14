Fayette County Public Health released the following restaurant inspections:

Feb. 9

McDonald’s, 1401 Leesburg Ave., follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the McCafe and frappuccino machine are now clean to sight and touch. The freezer floor now looks amazing. Overall cleanliness of facility has greatly improved. Thank you.

Pizza Hut – Popeye’s Chicken, 12403 U.S. Route 35 N.W., Jeffersonville, standard and critical control point inspections. Violations/ comments: soil accumulation found in the following areas: walls, baseboards, floor under and behind equipment, storage racks under soda machine (dining room), condiment holders, walk-in cooler racks.

Werner’s Smokehouse Barbeque, 11396 Allen Road, Jeffersonville, standard and critical control point inspections. Violations/ comments: two food employees observed working in kitchen with food with coughs. Food employees experiencing persistent sneezing, coughing or a runny nose that causes discharge from eyes, nose or mouth may not work with exposed food, clean equipment, utensils or linens to protect food from contamination. Addressed with manager. The manager stated that she did not observe any workers with a cough. Several food items found past the discard date: smoked chicken, diced ham, brats, hot dogs, pork, bacon (four containers), green beans, sour kraut, corn, raw chicken, sliced deli ham, baked beans. Perishable food must be discarded within seven days for food safety. All food was discarded during the inspection. A few food containers found cracked. Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. The manager voluntarily discarded the containers during the inspection. Kitchen storage shelves found rusted and no longer easily cleanable. It is recommended to replace or to use cleanable shelf liners. The beer keg cooler in bar area has standing water on bottom from a leak. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: kitchen floor behind and under equipment, walls, baseboards, walk-in cooler fan guards, ceiling vents, storage shed floor and inside beer keg cooler. Improvement has been made by staff in overall cleanliness of facility. Thank you.

Feb. 8

McDonald’s, 1401 Leesburg Ave., standard and critical control point inspections. Violations/ comments: soil accumulation found on inside and outside of the hot McCafe machine and frappuccino machine. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination and at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. No hot water found at handwash sinks inside the restrooms and kitchen corner sink near grill. All sinks should have hot water of at least 100 degrees. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: restroom floors, kitchen floor and walls and microwaves, behind equipment, storage room floor and walls, walk-in freezer floor, walk-in cooler floor and fan guard. Pipes found leaking under handwash sink near the fry freezer.