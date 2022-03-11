Fayette County Public Health released the following restaurant inspections:

Feb. 10

The Willow, 203 Glenn Ave., standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: mold residue found inside of the ice machine. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The three door reach-in cooler had temperature readings above 41 degrees. The apple juice, jello and creamy fruit salad was found at 46 degrees. The lemon and peanut butter pies were found at 47 degrees inside the pie cooler. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees or below to limit the growth of pathogens. The manager argued that the time the temperatures were taken it was rush hour for lunch and stated that the staff had been in and out of the coolers very frequently. The coolers were re-checked after two hours. Most of the food items were missing from the three door cooler; however, the devil egg filling was found at 47 degrees still. All perishable food held inside this cooler must be discarded. A few items were discovered inside other coolers. The items discarded were: Devil egg filling, raw eggs, milk, cherry filling, chicken salad, apple sauce, butter, chipped lettuce, horse radish, sour creme, heavy creme, sea food salad, cottage cheese, ranch and other milk based dressings. The pies were rechecked at 41 degrees. Maintenance arrived during the inspection to check the three-door cooler. No date marking found on deli meat stored in cooler across from grill. After 24 hours in facility, perishable food must be date marked and discarded within seven days for food safety. According to staff, the meat was sliced the day prior to inspection therefore dated back one day. A green cutting board found with a big indent. Also, other cutting boards such as the salad prep cooler board, found heavily scratched and discolored. Once the boards can no longer be effectively cleaned, they must be resurfaced or replaced. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: kitchen floor, walls, inside coolers, shelves, walk-in cooler shelves, fan guards, walls and floor.

YMCA Kids World of Learning, 2101 1/2 Kenskill Ave., standard and critical control point inspections. Violations/ comments: the milk was found at 47 degrees inside the dining room refrigerator. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees or below to limit the growth of pathogens. All perishable food was discarded (milk and kids sippie cup contents) during the inspection. This cooler may not be used to store perishable food until inspected, repaired and deemed safe to use. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: kitchen floor, walls, baseboards, behind and under equipment, and storage room mop sink area.

Feb. 9

Travel Center of America, 12403 State Route 35 N.W., Jeffersonville, standard and critical control point inspections. Violations/ comments: Retail store — no date markings on opened packages of hot dogs and tortilla rolls. Once opened, the food must be dated to ensure the food is discarded within seven days for food safety. One of the food handlers dated these items during the inspection. Cracks found in main sales floor area on floor. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: ceiling, ceiling vents, floor, baseboards, walls, walk-in cooler (floor, walls, fan guards, shelves), main sales floor (shelves, cabinets, under and behind equipment, under handwash sink), storage room (floor and shelves). Restaurant — cracked food containers and cups found. Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. These items were voluntarily discarded during the inspection. Cardboard and a dish cloth found being used as shelf liners. Neither item is smooth and easily cleanable. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: floor, walls, baseboards, ceiling, vents, areas behind and under equipment, walk-in freezer floor and doors, serving area (shelves behind equipment, floor), storage room (floor, walls, back door frames).