‘Hike for Hospice’ set to return

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County invites the community to participate in its annual Hike for Hospice event on Sunday, April 24, noon-3 pm, at Grace Community Church.

Hike for Hospice offers families and friends an opportunity to honor the memory of a loved one and raise funds to support patient care and services. Community members can participate by walking on the day of the event or purchasing a memory walk sign. Net proceeds benefit patient care and services at the community-based, not-for-profit hospice.

Sponsors of the 2022 Hike for Hospice include: Parrett Insurance, Quali-Tee Design Sportswear, Court House Manor, St. Catherine’s Manor, Vermeer Heartland, PM Title, LLC, First State Bank, Trends, Knisley Collision Repair, and Yusa Corporation.

Grace Community Church is located at 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington C.H.

Registration

Walker registration is now open. The cost to participate as a walker is $14 for both adults and youth. The walk will begin and end at Grace Community Church. To guarantee an event t-shirt, please register by April 12. Registration for the hike will be ongoing up to the day of walk, but t-shirts cannot be guaranteed after April 12. To register for Hike for Hospice, please visit www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Hike22 or call 740.335.0149.

Memory Walk Signs

Memory walk signs are available for purchase for $6 each. When filling out the online form, provide a loved one’s information, and their name will be displayed on a sign in front of Grace Community Church on Sunday, April 24, noon-3 pm. Please note that there is only one name per sign.

Participation in Hike for Hospice is not required to purchase a memory sign. To guarantee a sign, please fill out the online form by Wednesday, April 20. To purchase a memory walk sign, please visit: www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Hike22

Donations

Hike for Hospice benefits patient and family services at Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. Your support enables Hospice to:

– Provide superior care and superior services to anyone in the community facing life-limiting illnesses, regardless of their ability to pay.

– Provide individualized grief support at no cost to anyone in the community.

The donation web page for Hike for Hospice will be available through Sunday, May 1. To support the mission of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, please visit: www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Hike22

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness. Committed to respecting and empowering individuals so they remain active in their decision-making and personal choices, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County earned accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2014. It was selected in 2016, 2017 and 2020 for the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics, recognizing hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/SM_HOFC_20220309_VirtualHikeforHospice_02_PID06330.png

Annual event to be held April 24 at Grace Community Church