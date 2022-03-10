Ohio’s Hospice offers STNA scholarship program

DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio’s Hospice is offering a scholarship program for those who have a passion for hospice and palliative care and would like to become a state tested nursing assistant (STNA).

The program includes classroom learning and a hands-on clinical experience in a long-term care setting. The scholarship program is open for applications now.

Ohio’s Hospice will pay for the cost of the four-week course and test. In addition, the not-for-profit hospice organization will pay scholarship participants throughout their coursework. Upon course completion and passing the STNA test, a permanent job offer will be made, and the pay rate will be increased.

Personal care specialists, STNAs at Ohio’s Hospice, provide nursing assistance to patients, support families in the care of the patients, and work with the interdisciplinary care team.

“At Ohio’s Hospice, our personal care specialists are valued for their expertise in caring for patient’s personal needs with dignity and compassion,” said Brandi Barlow, vice president of administration at Ohio’s Hospice. “As a member of our care team, you will have a chance to impact many lives. You’ll find a deeper meaning in your work and rediscover why you chose your profession as you help celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family.”

Ohio’s Hospice is seeking individuals who reflect its values — servant leadership, compassion, kindness and honesty — and who are committed to helping patients and their loved ones celebrate life’s stories.

To be considered for this scholarship program, individuals must have:

– A high school diploma or GED.

– The ability to work a flexible schedule, including weekends.

– The ability to pass a drug/nicotine test.

– The ability to pass a background check.

– Completed a COVID-19 vaccination or been approved for a medical or religious exemption.

Scholarship program participants must attend a four-week course and obtain their STNA license within three months. The course must be completed with zero absences.

For more information about applying for this scholarship program, contact Emily Mensah at Ohio’s Hospice at EMensah@OhiosHospice.org or call 937.258.5475.

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Members of Ohio’s Hospice share the values of serving each patient in an atmosphere of hospitality, respect and caring; attending to the social, physical and spiritual needs of each person we are privileged to serve; preserving and enhancing patient dignity; celebrating the life of each individual we serve; and reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities we serve.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include Community Care Hospice, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice at United Church Homes, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.