American Red Cross celebrates March as Red Cross Month

In March, the Central & Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross is honoring the people who make its mission possible every day, during its annual Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.

“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” said Stephanie Byrd, Regional Chief Executive Officer. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by making a financial donation; volunteering; donating blood; or taking a lifesaving class.” Join Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org.

On March 23, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

HELP CAN’T WAIT DURING EMERGENCIES: In 2021, our 1,770 regional volunteers spent 162,874 volunteer hours responding to nearly 1,300 local home fires; installing nearly 3,300 smoke alarms; holding nearly 8,000 blood drives collecting more than 143,000 blood products among other mission related activities.

Our volunteers from the Central & Southern Ohio Region are also quick to respond to major disasters around the country and 2021 was no different. Our local volunteers traveled to all parts of the nation to help those affected by hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and other life-altering disasters. In total, 137 volunteers from our region traveled to assist those impacted by various disasters across our country. You can join this dedicated group of volunteers by going to redcross.org/volunteertoday to sign up.

Another way to help is to schedule a blood donation appointment as the Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly vulnerable — especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by omicron. It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation as soon as possible to help ensure patients get the care they need. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank you, all those who come to give March 1-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles, California.*