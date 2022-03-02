Community Health Fair set to return

The public is being asked to save the date for the 30th Community Health Fair Family Fun Day to be held on Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Grace Community Church in Washington C.H.

A scaled back version of the highly-anticipated event will be back in 2022 with a new date, but many familiar free and reduced-price screenings and family fun activities, according to Fayette County Public Health officials. The health fair had been an annual county tradition for 29 years prior to a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited to partner with Adena Fayette Medical Center and other local agencies and organizations to bring the health fair back this year,” said Leigh Cannon, MPH, deputy health commissioner at Fayette County Public Health. “It’s time to return to routine. Routine screenings, routine bloodwork, routine well checks and immunizations — all of these are important for health and wellness and also for disease prevention or early disease detection and care.”

“The health fair will be an opportunity for people to catch up on preventative care services that they may have missed during the pandemic,” Cannon said. “We will also have information on where to get services that are not offered that day. And as always we will have fun family offerings like face painting and a visit from the Columbus Zoo.”

The planning committee, made up of representatives from various health organizations in the county, will announce more details soon.

Grace Community Church is located at 525 Glenn Ave.

Essellen Tattersall is shown at the 29th Community Health Fair Family Fun Day in 2019.

Following 2-year hiatus, popular event returns June 11