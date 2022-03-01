Fayette County Public Health released the following restaurant inspections:

Feb. 18

Sunny Maple, 5675 US Route 62 N.E., standard inspection. Violations/ inspections: Little debris found in kitchen cabinets and drawers. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency to prevent soil accumulation. Overall cleanliness of facility satisfactory. All food temperatures were good. Thank you.

Feb. 11

Village Pump and Pizza, 14 S. Main St., Jeffersonville, standard inspection. Violations/ comments: beer found stored in ice bin in bar area. The employee stated that they were using half of the bin for drinks and the other to cool the beer without separation. Food must be protected from all sources of contamination. The beer was removed, and the ice was dumped during the inspection. Sliced pineapples and olives found in soiled containers stored inside the refrigerator in kitchen. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency to prevent soil accumulation. The kitchen employee removed the containers, discarded the food and placed the containers inside of the warewashing sink. No date marking found on a few food items inside the pizza cooler, such as olives, chopped chicken and pepperonis. These items were date marked during the inspection. No thermometer found in the refrigerator. Thermometers must be provided for all coolers and hot holding units. Rusted shelves found inside the beverage air cooler. Surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: kitchen floor, shelves, walls, inside and outside of all kitchen appliances, storage room floor and shelves. Broken floor tiles and stained ceiling tiles in kitchen and dining room area (ceiling stained tiled). Stained and heavily scratched cutting boards in kitchen. These must be resurfaced or replaced since they are no longer easily cleanable.

Don and Marys, 1 South Main St., Jeffersonville, standard inspection. Violations/ comments: soap dispenser found clogged at the kitchen handwash sinks. All handwash sinks must be provided with soap to wash hands properly. The dispenser was unclogged and soap was added to dispenser during the inspection. The kitchen chest freezer lid fell apart when opening freezer door. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. The food stored inside appeared in good frozen condition; however, the unit must be repaired or removed from the premises. All food temperatures were good. The sanitizer was undetected inside the warewashing sink. Quat. tablets were used — however, found mixed with detergent. Sanitizer must be used properly to sanitize dishes effectively.

Feb. 8

Roosters, 120 Crossings Drive, standard and Critical Control Point inspections. Violations/ comments: food containers stored on the clean equipment rack found with food residue. Also, mold residue found inside of the ice machine. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch o prevent contamination. Raw chicken found at 48 degrees inside of the chicken preparation cooler. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees or below to limit the growth of pathogens. The chicken was discarded during the inspection. The manager instructed the food handler to decrease the amount stored inside the cooler and the cooler was refilled with new chicken. After approximately 45 minutes passed, the chicken was rechecked for temperatures, and it was again above 41 degrees at 46 degrees. The chicken was discarded and the manager was told not to use the cooler until repaired, reinspected and deemed safe to use. No date marking found on several food containers inside the food preparation coolers. Perishable food kept more than 24 hours must be date marked and discarded within seven days for food safety. According to staff, the sliced mushrooms, diced tomatoes and deli ham were filled today so those items were dated. The soup in the salad cooler was discarded immediately. A dead insect found on top of the sliced lemon container stored inside of the reach-in cooler. Insects and other pests must be controlled to minimise their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting, using pest control devices or treatment and eliminating harborage conditions. According to management, the facility is currently being treated by a professional pest control company. Three tea urns left uncovered on kitchen counter. Food must be protected from all sources of possible contamination. Several food pans found stacked while wet on clean equipment rack. Silverware found facing multiple directions in utensil trays located on kitchen counter. Utensils must face same direction to prevent contamination by hand. The sanitizer concentration inside the warewash sink was too high (above 400 ppm).The sanitizer inside the warewash sink in bar area was very low. Missing handwash signs in restrooms. Equipment found broken: cold water unit on handwash sink near dish tank, faucet on three compartment sink near dish tank, chicken meat preparation cooler. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: kitchen area — floor, floor drains, walls, inside all coolers, behind and under equipment and storage shelves: bar area — beer coolers: storage room — floor, walls, shelves, under and behind supplies, mop sink: walk-in cooler floors and shelves: walk-in cooler floor and shelves: walk-in beer cooler walls. Diced tomatoes found at 48 degrees, celery at 47 degrees. Diced onions, shredded cheese, chopped bacon and ranch all found above 41 degrees inside of the nacho preparation cooler. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees or below to limit the growth of pathogens. All items were discarded during the inspection. This cooler may not be used to store perishable food until repaired, reinspected and deemed safe to use.