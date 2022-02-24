FCPH continues to offer COVID vaccinations

Fayette County Public Health continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters provide protection against severe disease, hospitalizations, and death.

All clinics are at the health department office. There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Appointments and masks are required for all clinics. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot.

Feb. 28 – Moderna, call 740-335-5910 to schedule

March 1 – All brands from 2-5 p.m. at the health department office. Schedule online at faycohd.org/events or by phone – 740-335-5910.

March 2 – Johnson & Johnson, call 740-335-5910 to schedule

March 4 – Pfizer, call 740-335-5910 to schedule

COVID-19 Dashboard

Data presented reflect changes in the past seven days.

COVID-19 vaccinations

13,357 started (47%)

12,397 completed (43%)

5,810 additional doses

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths

7,710 cases (+22)

491 hospitalizations (+4)

108 deaths (+6)

7,455 presumed recovered (+179)

Test Positivity Rate: 15.4 ( down 7.9%) (14-day period ending Feb. 8)

Cases Per 100,000: 294.5 per 100,000 – down from 438.2 (14-day period ending Feb. 23)

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_FCPH-2-1-2.jpg