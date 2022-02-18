Foundation’s impact still being felt

What’s in a name?

What was once known as the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation now falls under the umbrella of the Adena Health Foundation following last year’s entrance of Adena Fayette Medical Center into the Adena family. Regardless of the name change, the commitment to helping improve patient care and quality of life within the community remains the same, according to Adena officials.

A reminder of the active role the Foundation continues to play in community health was seen recently when smiling and proud Great Oaks/Miami Trace FFA students presented a $14,550 check from their annual t-shirt sales to the Foundation’s Partners in Pink program benefiting Fayette County cancer patients.

The transition into the Adena Health Foundation has gone smoothly, in large part because the work already being done by the Fayette organization supporting the community and hospital in times of need aligned perfectly with Adena Health System’s Vision, Mission, Values and Guiding Principle.

That work was on full display during the transition last year against a backdrop of challenges to fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite those challenges, the Foundation was able to invest close to $63,000 into Adena Fayette Medical Center to enhance care for patients and the community.

Among the 2021 highlights:

· A $37,000 expenditure to purchase telemetry units, which are used to conduct constant electronic monitoring of patients who need to be kept under close observation. Once those arrive, they will help meet a recent critical need that will help keep patients needing telemetry at Adena Fayette Medical Center rather than having to be transported to Adena’s Chillicothe campus or elsewhere for the service.

· $16,000 for a Lucas Device for the Emergency Department. The device is a mechanical chest compression device that helps treat patients who go into cardiac arrest.

· $5,500 for an upper body ergometer, an exercise machine used in physical therapy.

· $2,000 for social services support. This fund is available for Adena social workers to use for such things as paying for a cab when a patient with no family is being discharged and needs a ride home or to helping with prescribed medications when a patient who can’t afford them is discharged. Decisions on use of the fund are made on a case-by-case basis.

· $1,975 for robes to be used by mammography patients.

· $750 to provide head coverings to cancer patients.

That good work continues in 2022, with plans already taking shape for special events during Partners in Pink Month in October and a hoped-for return of the popular Adena Fayette Medical Center Gala in December.

Even though Fayette’s foundation now falls under the Adena Health Foundation banner, the ability of donors to direct their financial support to Adena Fayette Medical Center remains. Donors just need to designate which specific fund they would like their donation going to or may just designate they would like it to go to Adena Fayette Medical Center. Donations to the Adena Health Foundation in support of Adena Fayette Medical Center through the Kroger Community Rewards Program also remains an option.

Every donation, regardless of size, will positively impact the health of your friends, family and neighbors and the ability of Adena Fayette Medical Center to provide the level of quality patient care the community deserves.

“A donation may make the difference between being able to provide a piece of equipment or not or being able to help a caregiver in their time of need,” said Amanda Hensley, Director of Annual Giving and Events for the Adena Health Foundation. “Here at Adena, we are called to serve our communities, and the donors who contribute to the Health Foundation become part of that team answering the call.”

To learn about the variety of ways you can contribute to that effort, visit adena.org/Foundation or call 740-779-7528.

