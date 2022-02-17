County COVID cases continue to decline

COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Fayette County but remain above the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s threshold for high transmission, defined as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Fayette County is currently at 438.2 cases per 100,000. The best protection against severe disease from COVID is to get vaccinated and get a booster shot when you are eligible.

The following COVID dashboard updates reflect reports received by Fayette County Public Health in the past seven days.

COVID-19 vaccinations

13,332 started (47%)

12,366 completed (43%)

5,776 additional doses

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths

7,710 cases (+54)

487 hospitalizations (+6)

102 deaths (+1)

7,276 presumed recovered (+429)

Test Positivity Rate: 23.3 (-11.1%) (14-day period ending Feb. 8)

Cases Per 100,000: 438.2 per 100,000 – down from 922 (14-day period ending Feb. 16)

Vaccination Schedule

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters provide protection against severe disease, hospitalizations, and death. There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Appointments and masks are required for all clinics. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot.

Vaccination Clinic Schedule Week of Feb. 21-25

February 21 – FCPH closed for Presidents’ Day.

February 22 – All three COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, flu and high-dose flu from 3-7 p.m. at Fayette County fairgrounds. Schedule online at faycohd.org/events or by phone – 740-335-5910.

February 23 – Johnson & Johnson 1st dose or booster at the health department office, call 740-335-5910 to schedule

February 25 – Pfizer 1st or 2nd dose, booster, pediatric at the health department office, call 740-335-5910 to schedule

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_FCPH-2-1-1.jpg