Drive-thru COVID test distribution planned

COVID tests are coming to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) and will be distributed at a drive-thru clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

FCPH is receiving a very limited supply of tests — 400 at-home kits (800 tests). Distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until supplies run out. There is a strict limit of two boxes (four tests) per vehicle.

Please enter the fairgrounds at the US 62 entrance. Signs will direct you through the fairgrounds and tests will be distributed at the little schoolhouse. Do not get out of your vehicle. Test distribution will end when all tests have been given out.

Please note that there will be a vaccination clinic taking place at the Mahan building at the same time.

Do not go to the Mahan building for test pickup – ALL tests will be given out in the drive thru at the little schoolhouse at the front of the grounds.

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths

Despite currently ranking third out of 88 counties, with a total of 3,130.6 cases per 100,000 people and a 29.3% test positivity rate over the past two weeks, the number of new cases reported in Fayette County is trending downward. Hospitalizations and deaths reported in the last two weeks have increased.

This is not unexpected – trends in hospitalizations and deaths can lag behind cases by several weeks because of the time it may take for people to become seriously ill, the time needed for investigation, and the time needed to complete and file death records. This lag varies and may even be longer when a case surge is overwhelming the public health system.

The data below reflects the activity reported in the past seven days.

– 7,362 cases (+476)

– 464 hospitalizations (+12)

– 95 deaths (+8)

– 5,873 presumed recovered (+324)

Protect Yourself from COVID-19 During This Period of Extremely High Transmission

– Stay home when sick, except to seek medical care.

– Wear a well-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth wherever possible, particularly in public settings and when you are with individuals who are not household members.

– Get the COVID vaccine as well as a booster.

– Continue to practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet away from others.

– Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

– Consider limiting unnecessary indoor activities

– If you are immunocompromised or have an immunocompromised individual in your household, please consider taking additional precautions by limiting unnecessary activities until community transmission decreases.

Vaccinations

– 13.240 started (46% of eligible population)

– 12,200 completed (43% of eligible population)

– 5,615 additional doses

COVID vaccines are free. They are safe and effective at reducing the risk of severe illness or death due to COVID. Appointments and masks are required for all clinics. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot.

FCPH Vaccination Clinic Schedule Week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 4

Jan. 31 – Moderna 1st or 2nd dose, booster, call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

Feb. 1 – All three COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, flu and high-dose flu from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Fayette County fairgrounds. Schedule online at faycohd.org/events or by phone – 740-335-5910. (FCPH office will be closed so staff can be offsite at the clinic)

Feb. 2 – Johnson & Johnson 1st dose or booster, call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

Feb. 4 – Pfizer 1st or 2nd dose, booster, pediatric, call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

Stay up-to-date on the status of COVID in our community by visiting the Fayette County Public Health website at faycohd.org.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_FCPH-2-1-8.jpg