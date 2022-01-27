FCPH sets vaccination clinic schedule

Appointments and masks are required for all Fayette County Public Health vaccination clinics. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot.

Vaccination Clinic Schedule Week of Jan. 31 – Feb. 4

Jan. 31 – Moderna 1st or 2nd dose, booster, call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

Feb. 1 – All three COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, flu and high-dose flu from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Fayette County fairgrounds. Schedule online at faycohd.org/events or by phone – 740-335-5910. (FCPH office will be closed so staff can be offsite at the clinic)

Feb. 2 – Johnson & Johnson 1st dose or booster, call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

Feb. 4 – Pfizer 1st or 2nd dose, booster, pediatric, call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I get a vaccine in Fayette County?

– FCPH – Visit faycohd.org/events for clinic schedule.

– Other Vaccination Providers – visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

How much will the vaccine cost?

– The vaccine will be offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

How can I replace a lost vaccination card?

– Please contact the agency, pharmacy, or medical provider that provided your vaccination to get a replacement card. If you received your vaccine through Fayette County Public Health, call 740-335-5910.

How can I get transportation to an appointment?

– The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment. Call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as you have an appointment time scheduled for the vaccine.

What to know if you schedule a vaccination appointment at Fayette County Public Health:

– Please bring – Your identification.

– Please do NOT bring – Extra people. Only the individual who is receiving the vaccine should come to the appointment. An exception will be made for individuals who need assistance.

– Please wear – A short-sleeved shirt or some type of clothing that will allow easy access for the vaccine to be given.

– Before your vaccine – All patients will be required to participate in a brief health screening upon arrival.

– After your vaccine: All patients will be required to stay 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine in order to monitor you for any adverse reactions.

What is the cost?

– COVID-19 – no cost

– Flu – Covered by insurance or $25 self-pay

– High-dose flu – Covered by insurance or $65 self-pay

FCPH accepts these insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, Caresource, Cigna (Allied Health), Humana, Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B(for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Medigold, Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan.

For more information visit faycohd.org or coronavirus.ohio.gov.

