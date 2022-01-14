Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 17-21 is as follows:

MONDAY

CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit

THURSDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, animal crackers

FRIDAY

Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers, fruit

The Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Jan. 17-21 is as follows:

MONDAY

CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10 a.m. Board meeting

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure FS

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch