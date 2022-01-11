Adena adds seven new providers

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of seven healthcare providers, across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians and advanced practice providers are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.

Adena is pleased to welcome:

Leonard Benitez, MD joins Adena Surgical and Adena Wound Care seeing patients in Chillicothe. Dr. Benitez’s addition to the health system adds even more care options for patients needing advanced laparoscopic and robotic procedures and advanced wound care services. A board-certified physician, he earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY. He completed his residency at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ and fellowship at Baptist Hospital in Miami, FL.

Allison Butler, Certified Nurse Practitioner returns to Adena caring for patients at Adena Family Medicine – Washington Court House starting January 24. Butler previously worked the health system from 1997-2011 advancing her career as a staff registered nurse, nursing orientation coordinator and utilization case manager/clinical documentation specialist. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, IN.

Joseph Callihan, Certified Nurse Practitioner is now caring for patients at Adena Urgent Care locations across the region. He has been with Adena since 2012 serving patients as a staff registered nurse and patient care associate. Callihan earned his Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the Chamberlain University College of Nursing.

Nicole Meschbach, MD is accepting new patients with Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute in Chillicothe. A board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Meschbach specializes in hip and knee replacement and reconstruction. She earned her medical degree from the Saint Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO. Dr. Meschbach completed her residency at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and fellowship at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA.

Billie Newland, Certified Nurse Practitioner is welcomed to the growing team of providers at Adena Urgent Care locations throughout the region. Newland has been with Adena for 10 years previously working as a staff registered nurse across multiple services lines. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Otterbein University in Westerville, OH.

Kari Parker, Certified Nurse Practitioner is now serving patients at Adena Family Medicine – Piketon. Parker has over a decade of experience, caring for patient throughout her career in southern Ohio. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Ohio University.

Atiq Rehman, MD comes to Adena Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons caring for patients in Chillicothe. A board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Rehman specializes in coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, aortic disease, carotid artery disease and thoracic pathology. He earned his medical degree from the Aga Khan University Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. Dr. Rehman completed his residency at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY and fellowships at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, FL and the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.

In addition, Adena has two providers transferring their services to new locations expanding patient access across the region.

Bradley Sevy, DO brings increased family medicine and primary care services to Pike County now caring for patients at Adena Family and Internal Medicine – Waverly.

Teresa Barnett, Certified Nurse Practitioner is expanding family medicine care in Jackson County accepting new patients at Adena Family Medicine and Pediatrics – Jackson.

For more about Adena Health System and its full range of health care providers, visit us at adena.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.