FCPH: New notification system for positive COVID cases

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) implemented a new procedure on Thursday to notify people who test positive for COVID-19.

County residents who test positive for COVID-19 will receive an automated phone call with the following script:

“You are receiving this call from Fayette County Public Health because we have been notified of a positive COVID-19 result for you or someone within your care. We are asking you to log in to the Fayette County Public Health website at www.faycohd.org and click on the red button at the top of the page to complete the case survey.

“This allows the FCPH staff to gather the information that they need and they will also use this to complete your letter with your isolation dates. Please remember to isolate for at least 5 days after your positive test results or from the day that symptoms started. If symptoms have resolved or you are asymptomatic you can leave your house while wearing a mask when around anyone else. If you are still having symptoms please remain at home until they have resolved.

“Our website also has a printable quarantine letter that can be given to your close contacts. We will not be sending a letter to them with dates. If you have any additional questions, please contact us at 740-335-5910.”

FCPH typically does not receive positive test results from labs or healthcare providers for 1-2 days after the person testing positive receives their results. During a surge, this may take longer. Staff asks that you be patient while waiting for the automated call, or for faster service, visit the website at faycohd.org for the same instructions.

Fayette County Public Health has also updated the website with the most recent quarantine and isolation guidance from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. That information is also available at faycohd.org.

Ohio’s Zone 2 Postpones Non-Essential Surgeries

Central Ohio Trauma System (COTS) announced on Thursday that in the last few weeks, we have seen an unprecedented surge of new COVID-19 cases in Central, Southeast, and Southeast Central Ohio due to the more contagious Omicron variant. The resulting increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has stretched our hospital resources to the maximum.

Because of this, all of our adult hospitals in Zone 2 have mutually agreed to postpone non-essential surgical procedures requiring an overnight stay through January 21, 2022. Essential surgeries to prevent death, prevent permanent limb or organ injury, to prevent the progression of cancer and to prevent the progression to severe pain will continue as normally scheduled.

Each hospital will develop a process to identify which cases will be postponed and to notify patients, but the result will be the same, more beds to care for our seriously ill and injured in our Central, Southeast, and Southeast Central Ohio region. Our hospitals remain committed to serving the healthcare needs of our communities as best we can during this unprecedented time.

Zone 2 includes Regions 4, 7, and 8. The following counties are included in this zone: Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Wyandot, Crawford, Hardin, Logan, Marion, Morrow, Logan, Union, Delaware, Knox, Madison, Franklin, Licking, Fairfield, Coshocton, Muskingum, Perry, Morgan, Hocking, Pike, Vinton, Athens, Meigs, Jackson, Pike, Jackson, Scioto, Gallia, Lawrence, Washington, Nobel, Monroe, Guernsey, Belmont, Harrison, and Jefferson.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh N. Cannon, MPH records an informational message for people who test positive for COVID-19. FCPH implemented a new phone notification system on Thursday. Residents who test positive will receive a robocall with instructions to complete a survey and information about isolation and quarantine. This information will also be available on the FCPH website at faycohd.org. This change is being implemented due to increasing case counts. It is hoped that the robocall and online survey system will allow people who are positive for COVID to get quicker access to information that they need, and help FCPH staff to manage the increasing cases. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Leigh1.jpg Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh N. Cannon, MPH records an informational message for people who test positive for COVID-19. FCPH implemented a new phone notification system on Thursday. Residents who test positive will receive a robocall with instructions to complete a survey and information about isolation and quarantine. This information will also be available on the FCPH website at faycohd.org. This change is being implemented due to increasing case counts. It is hoped that the robocall and online survey system will allow people who are positive for COVID to get quicker access to information that they need, and help FCPH staff to manage the increasing cases. Courtesy photo