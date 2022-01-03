FCPH: Sorting through COVID data, statistics

As Ohio and other parts of the nation continue to set records for COVID cases and hospitalizations, how do you sort through the data and statistics being pushed out daily to come to a meaningful conclusion about the current risk in your community?

The most helpful indicators of COVID-19 spread, according to the Ohio Department of Health, are hospitalizations, test positivity rate, and cases per 100,000 individuals.

Fayette County Public Health has received reports of 27 hospitalizations in the two-week period ending Dec. 26. The test positivity rate for the two-week period ending Dec. 20 (the latest period for which data is available is 16.5%). The cases per 100,000 as of Jan. 3 is 1,237.5 (353 cases reported).

All of these indicators are currently increasing and indicate a very high degree of community spread in Fayette County.

During this period of high community transmission, consider doing the following:

– Stay home when sick, except to seek medical care

– Limit unnecessary trips

– Wear a well-fitting mask correctly (over mouth and nose) in public places, if able

– Consider smaller gatherings with family and friends

– Hold meetings virtually, when possible

– Remember that outdoor activities are safer than inside (weather permitting)

– Consider curbside services or take out as appropriate

– Follow guidance for isolation (if COVID positive) or quarantine (if exposed to someone who is COVID positive)

New CDC Guidelines for Quarantine and Isolation

If you are:

1. Unvaccinated

2. Vaccinated longer than six months (Pfizer/Moderna) AND not boosted

3. Vaccinated longer than two months (Johnson & Johnson) AND not boosted

And you have:

– Known Exposure But No Symptoms: Quarantine for five days, then strict mask use for five additional days OR (if not feasible) wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days.

– Known Exposure With COVID Symptoms: Quarantine & test. If you test positive, isolate (follow the guidance below for COVID positive). If you test negative, quarantine for five days. Retest at five days if symptoms persist, and if you test positive, isolate (follow the guidance below for COVID positive). If negative, wear a well-fitting mask for five days.

– COVID Positive: Isolate for five days. If your symptoms do not resolve or you have a fever, continue to isolate for an additional five days – OR – if your symptoms resolve at day five and you do not have a fever, wear a well-fitting mask for five additional days.

If you are:

4. Vaccinated AND boosted

5. Vaccinated within six months (Pfizer/Moderna) AND boosted

6. Vaccinated within two months (Johnson & Johnson) AND boosted

And you have:

– Known Exposure But No Symptoms: Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days. It is recommended to test on day five. If positive at that time, follow COVID positive guidance below.

– Known Exposure With COVID Symptoms: Quarantine & test. If you test positive, isolate and follow the guidance below for COVID positive. If negative, wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days. It is recommended to re-test on day five. If positive, isolate and follow the guidance below.

– COVID Positive: Isolate for five days. If your symptoms do not resolve or you have a fever, continue to isolate for an additional five days – OR – if your symptoms resolve at day five and you do not have a fever, wear a well-fitting mask for five additional days.

Vaccination Update

As of Jan. 3, 12,890 individuals in Fayette County have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 11,930 have completed vaccination. Additional doses have been given to 4,234 individuals.

Vaccination started: Fayette County – 47% Ohio – 63%

Vaccination completed: Fayette County – 44% Ohio – 58%

Vaccination reduces hospitalizations and deaths and it also helps reduce the spread of virus in communities. FCPH is offering several late clinics in January. Booster doses and pediatric doses are offered at the clinics. Call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events for details.

Vaccination Clinics

Appointments are required for all FCPH vaccination clinics. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required.

FCPH OFFICE –

All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available on the following dates from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Schedule online at faycohd.org/events or by phone – 740-335-5910.

– Tuesday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The following are clinics for specific vaccines. These are by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Scheduling is by phone only – 740-335-5910.

– Moderna – Jan. 10, 24, 31

– Pfizer/Comirnaty – Jan. 7, 21, 28

– Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) – Jan. 5, 19, 26

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on these dates so that staff can work offsite at the clinic. Schedule online at faycohd.org/events or by phone – 740-335-5910.

– Tuesday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Tuesday, Jan. 18, 3 – 7 p.m.

– Tuesday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccination clinic dates, visit faycohd.org/events or call 740-335-5910.

Fayette County Public Health is currently out of at-home test kits. To find a testing provider, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

