FCPH releases vaccination clinic schedule

Appointments are required for all Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) vaccination clinics. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required.

FCPH OFFICE –

All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available on the following dates from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Schedule online at faycohd.org/events or by phone – 740-335-5910.

– Wednesday, Dec. 29

– Tuesday, Jan. 11

The following are clinics for specific vaccines. These are by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Scheduling is by phone only – 740-335-5910.

– Moderna – Jan. 3, 10, 24, 31

– Pfizer/Comirnaty – Jan. 7, 21, 28

– Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) – Jan. 5, 19, 26

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available.

The health department office will be closed on these dates so that staff can work offsite at the clinic. Schedule online at faycohd.org/events or by phone – 740-335-5910.

– Tuesday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Tuesday, Jan. 18, 3 – 7 p.m.

– Tuesday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccination clinic dates, visit faycohd.org/events or call 740-335-5910.

Who is Eligible:

– Flu Vaccine, 6 months and older

– High-dose Flu Vaccine, 65 years and older

– Pfizer/Comirnaty, 5 years and older

– Moderna, 18 years and older

– Johnson & Johnson, 18 years and older

Booster Eligibility:

– Pfizer/Comirnaty, 16 years and older, 6 months after second dose

– Moderna, 18 years and older, 6 months after second dose

– Johnson & Johnson, 18 years and older, 2 months after initial dose

Cost:

– COVID-19 – no cost

– Flu – Covered by insurance or $25 self-pay

– High-dose flu – Covered by insurance or $65 self-pay

FCPH accepts these insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, Caresource, Cigna (Allied Health), Humana, Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B(for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Medigold, Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan.

For more information visit faycohd.org or coronavirus.ohio.gov.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_FCPH-2-1-15.jpg