Introducing FCPH’s weekly column

With the collaboration of the Record-Herald, I am pleased to introduce everyone to Fayette County Public Health’s (FCPH) Weekly Column. Each week beginning in January, a different member of our team will share information about their program or health education about timely and relevant topics.

I am sure that you know FPCH from the last two years thanks to the global pandemic that has wreaked havoc on all of our lives, but how well do you really know us and the services that we offer?

Public Health is so much more than the COVID-19 response that has us front and center on your social media pages and newspaper daily. While we are still actively responding to COVID-19, we also continue to work on all of our other programs as we strive to bring needed services to the community. We are excited to show you all the other parts of your local public health department through this weekly column.

Our goal is to introduce our vast array of departments, programs, and services while also providing educational information on important topics and current events surrounding public health. The staff is eager and ready to create informative and helpful posts each week just for you!

While I cannot wait for you to read all the fantastic information each week, I am most excited for you to get to hear from our wonderful staff. A different staff member will be contributing the column each week. This is a great way for you, our wonderful community, to hear directly from the area “experts.”

We have an extraordinary team here at FCPH, and I cannot wait to share them all with you! This group of people are servant leaders who care about the community in which they serve. They devote countless hours to their programs so that Fayette County can be educated and protected. I am thrilled for them to be able to connect with all of you and share their passion for public health and the community of Fayette County.

Each new year brings new beginnings, so what better time to kick off a new program than starting the very first week of January 2022. We will greet “Baby New Year” by learning about how to get your baby off to a good start as WIC Director Karyn Tucker highlights the benefits of folic acid and prenatal vitamins.

We will see everyone back here the first week in January! I hope everyone has a safe and wonderful holiday season!

Thank you for your support to FCPH and the Record-Herald.

