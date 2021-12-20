Free at-home COVID tests to be distributed at FCPH

Free at-home COVID tests will be distributed at the Fayette County Public Health office, 317 S. Fayette St. in Washington C.H., on Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.

No appointment is needed. No insurance or payment is needed. One family member or holiday gathering host can pick up multiple kits. Distribution will take place outside – please do not come into the health department.

These test kits are Over-the-Counter (Abbott Binax Now): If kits are being used for screening and a verified result is not required for work, school, or a venue, over-the-counter home kits will be provided. These kits have two tests per kit and samples are collected with a nasal swab. Results are available in 15 minutes. No telehealth support is included. If your test result is positive, you will need to take a proctored test or test with a healthcare provider if you will require an isolation release letter to return to work or school. Limit of five boxes/10 kits per household.

COVID-19 Vaccination Update

As of Dec. 13, 12,695 individuals in Fayette County have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 11,772 have completed vaccination. Additional doses have been given to 4,234 individuals.

Vaccination started: Fayette County – 47% Ohio – 63%

Vaccination completed: Fayette County – 44% Ohio – 58%

Vaccination reduces hospitalizations and deaths and it also helps reduce the spread of virus in communities. FCPH is offering several late clinics in November and December. Booster doses and pediatric doses are offered at the clinics. Call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events for details.

Hospitalizations and Deaths

Since Jan. 1, 2021, there have been 44,406 hospitalizations for COVID-19 of individuals who were not fully vaccinated, and 2,652 hospitalizations for fully vaccinated individuals. There have been 13,327 deaths of individuals who were not fully vaccinated, and 646 deaths of individuals who were fully vaccinated.

Masking Recommendation

Fayette County continues to experience high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

Vaccination Clinics

Appointments are required for all FCPH Vaccination clinics. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required.

FCPH OFFICE –

All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available on the following dates from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Schedule online at faycohd.org/events or by phone – 740-335-5910.

– Wednesday, Dec. 29

– Tuesday, Jan. 11

The following are clinics for specific vaccines. These are by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Scheduling is by phone only – 740-335-5910.

– Moderna – Jan. 3, 10, 24, 31

– Pfizer/Comirnaty – Jan. 7, 21, 28

– Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) – Jan. 5, 19, 26

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on these dates so that staff can work offsite at the clinic. Schedule online at faycohd.org/events or by phone – 740-335-5910.

– Tuesday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Tuesday, Jan. 18, 3 – 7 p.m.

– Tuesday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccination clinic dates, visit faycohd.org/events or call 740-335-5910.

Mix-and-match boosters

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. This mix-and-match approach only applies to booster doses. A primary vaccination series should be completed using the same product.

Children 5-11 years old

The Pfizer/Comirnaty vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms). Full protection is achieved two weeks after the second shot. This means it would take five weeks for your child to achieve full protection.

The vaccine can be administered at the same time as a flu shot or other childhood immunizations. Consent from a parent or guardian is required before youth under age 18 years can be vaccinated. Emancipated teens may sign their own consent.

For more information visit faycohd.org or coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Booster doses for 16 years and older

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine to extend booster dose eligibility to fully vaccinated people ages 16-17. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation for booster dose use for this age group.

For more information, visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_FCPH-2-1-12.jpg