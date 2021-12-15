Fayette County Public Health released the following restaurant inspections:

Nov. 9

Dairy Queen, 205 W. Court St., standard and critical control point inspections. Violations/ comments: a bucket found stored inside of the kitchen handwashing sink near ice machine. Handwash sinks must be accessible at all times for employees. The bucket was removed during the inspection. The same sink was then used to wash food equipment. Handwash sinks must only be used for handwashing. Soil accumulation found on kitchen floor and inside milk cooler behind service counter. All food temperatures were good. Thank you.

Capuana’s Courtview Delicatessen, 149 N. Main St., standard inspection. Violations/ comments: mold residue found inside of the ice machine. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Diced peppers in hot holding unit found at 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Perishable food held in a hot holding state must be 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above to limit the growth of pathogens. Reheated during the inspection. The storage room floor is still uneven and broken in various areas. The floor is not smooth and easily cleanable. The waste receptacle inside of the restroom does not have a lid. Restroom used by women must be provided with a waste receptacle with a lid for sanitary napkins. Soil accumulation found on the kitchen and storage room floors. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean.

Nov. 8

Vinyl Coffee, 143 N. Main St., standard and 30-day inspections. Violations/ comments: An employee was observed contaminating hands while switching tasks then failed to wash hands prior to donning gloves. Hands must be washed every time the hands are contaminated. Employees were observed using the food preparation sink as a handwash sink and the handwash sink for dumping drinks. A handwashing sink may not be used for purposes other than handwashing. Food residue found on food container lids inside of reach-in coolers. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. Drinking glasses found stored on top of the soiled grey water tank (waste water tank). Equipment and utensils must be stored in clean dry locations. Chemical sanitizer test kit unavailable. Concentration of the sanitizing solution must be accurately determined by using a test kit or other device. Soil accumulation found on shelves behind service counter and restroom. non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. All of the food temperatures were good. Thank you. In the process of obtaining food safety certification.

Oct. 27

Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St., standard and critical control point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: green beans at 180 degrees Fahrenheit, pasta at 140 degrees Fahrenheit, milk at 39 degrees Fahrenheit in walk-in cooler. Overall, cleanliness of facility was satisfactory. Handle broken on walk-in cooler door. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. CCP inspection: staff displayed good knowledge of critical control points and is certified in food safety. No critical violations present at this time.