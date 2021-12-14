Ohio Dept. of Health reports backlog of COVID cases

The Ohio Department of Health reported on Tuesday that a backlog of approximately 7,699 positive COVID-19 tests was caused by manual reporting errors at two laboratories.

The backlog includes both new cases and updated information for cases that were previously recorded. The files are being processed and will be assigned the appropriate illness onset date; however, the 24-hour daily case change will be increased on Dec. 14, 15, and 16 as the files are processed.

The positive COVID-19 test results are from a period of March 7, 2021, through Dec. 3, 2021.

As a result of the laboratory reporting backlog, the 24-hour daily case counts change will be artificially inflated on Dec. 14, 15, and 16. The exact number will be reflected in a disclaimer on the dashboard each day, and will not be finalized until all laboratory files are processed.

This reporting issue has been resolved.

COVID-19 Community Transmission & Case Update

There have been a total of 5,186 cases of COVID in the county since March 2020 (3,949 confirmed, 1,237 probable). There have been a total of 392 residents hospitalized. Seventy-two deaths have been recorded, and 4,692 individuals are presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered is defined as cases with symptom onset at or above 21 days prior who are not deceased).

The Fayette County 14-day COVID test positivity rate for the period ending Dec. 7 remained steady from the previous period at 16.1%, down 3.2% from the previous period.

Fayette County continues to experience a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

Variants

According to data collected for a two-week period ending Dec. 4, over 99% of cases in Oho are the Delta variant. The Omicron variant was detected in .49% of cases.

The emergence of the Omicron variant underscores the importance of vaccination, boosters, and preventive efforts to protect against COVID-19. CDC recommendations on booster doses are based on the latest data, with the goal of ensuring that people have optimal protection against COVID-19 infection, severe illness, and death.

Upcoming Vaccination Clinics

All clinics are by appointment only. If you have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to be updated. Please bring your insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required at all clinics. To schedule, call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events.

FCPH OFFICE –

– Johnson & Johnson – Dec. 15 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– Pfizer/Comirnaty – Dec. 17 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m..

– All three COVID-19 vaccines – Dec. 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, pediatric doses, flu, and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on these dates so that staff can assist off-site at the clinic.

– Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccination clinic dates, visit faycohd.org/events or call 740-335-5910.

Who is Eligible:

– Flu Vaccine, 6 months and older

– High-dose Flu Vaccine, 65 years and older

– Pfizer/Comirnaty, 5 years and older

– Moderna, 18 years and older

– Johnson & Johnson, 18 years and older

Booster Eligibility:

– Pfizer/Comirnaty, 16 years and older, 6 months after second dose

– Moderna, 18 years and older, 6 months after second dose

– Johnson & Johnson, 18 years and older, 2 months after initial dose

Cost:

– COVID-19 – no cost

– Flu – Covered by insurance or $25 self-pay

– High-dose flu – Covered by insurance or $65 self-pay

FCPH accepts these insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, Caresource, Cigna (Allied Health), Humana, Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B(for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Medigold, Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan.

Isolation and Quarantine

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, please visit faycohd.org for isolation and quarantine protocols including the new K-12 quarantine option. If you will need a release letter to return to work or school, Fayette County Public Health asks that you complete an online case investigation survey. The survey is located on the website at faycohd.org.

